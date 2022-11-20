James Tedesco inspires Kangaroos to 30-10 Rugby League World Cup win over Samoa

Liam Martin scored Australia in their World Cup final win over Samoa.

Australia have seen off a spirited Samoan side in the final of the Rugby League World Cup in Manchester, winning 30-10 to claim a third-straight title.

The victory in front of 67,502 fans at Old Trafford on Saturday (Sunday NZ time) was the Kangaroos' 12th World Cup triumph, with James Tedesco named man of the match.

The Australian captain grabbed a try-scoring brace, along with a double from Latrell Mitchell, and his six-try side had to fight for their victory, especially when back-rower Angus Crichton was sin-binned in the second half.

MORE TO COME