Samoa fans party on in Auckland despite Rugby League World Cup Final loss

Toa Samoa fans dance in the street in Ōtara after their teams loss to the Kangaroos in the rugby league world cup

Toa Samoa’s 30-10 loss to the Australian Kangaroos in the Rugby League World Cup Final did little to dampen the mood in Tāmaki Makaurau’s Samoan and wider Pasifika communities.

Samoa defeated Tonga and later England to make it to the final at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, becoming the first Pacific Island nation to do so.

Fan zones popped up over the weekend in Ōtara and Māngere in South Auckland, as well as other places around the country such as Invercargill.

Fau Ioane drove to Ōtara Town Centre from Pakuranga with her family because she wanted to be in the middle of the celebrations.

“It doesn’t matter that we lost, we’re just here to support,” she said.

“We are so proud of them,” Ciri Lueui said. “This is the first time ever in the history.”

They said it was about more than just supporting Samoa, it was about representing the entire Pacific.

“It's a very historic day,” Lueui said

Laa Isani came down with her young family.

“It's about being proud of where you come from. We are here for our people and our culture.”

The family have always been big rugby league fans. Isani described the mood among the Samoan community in Auckland, as “emotional, happy and grateful”.

“The boys are not just carrying Samoa, they are carrying the Pacific – and God is at the forefront.”

The fans’ infectious chants and horn-tooting brought waves of red and blue to the streets of South Auckland as Samoa flags hung from nearly every car.

Auckland University of Technology sports science lecturer Dr Lefaoali’i Dion Enari said it was a great time to be Samoan.

He said the display of Samoa culture and pride during the tournament was great to see, as many of the diaspora lived in New Zealand.

“This victory is far beyond just sports. It boosts cultural pride for Samoans who at times get discouraged to show our culture.”

Enari said the movement of professional Pacific rugby league players to represent their islands showed pride in their ancestral links.

“They are Samoans first before they were Australians or Kiwis, this is a manifestation of that pride, and they are unapologetically being Samoans.

“Samoa and the rest of the Pacific teams are taking up space in a global space, and that is just beautiful to see.”

He said the movement and the display of cultural pride this weekend may not make sense to non-Pacific islanders, but it made perfect sense to anyone with links to the region.