Kangaroos bump Kiwis to reclaim top spot in world men's rugby league rankings

Australia’s Nathan Cleary (L) takes on the Kiwis defence in the Rugby League World Cup semifinal.

The Kiwis have dropped to No 2 in the world rugby league men’s rankings with World Cup champions Australia grabbing the top spot for the irst time in three years.

The Kangaroos are back on top of the International Rugby League's rankings following a third-straight World Cup final victory last month.

As a result of their inactivity since 2019, Mal Meninga's side entered the competition in just fourth spot, but they reaffirmed their status with a convincing 30-10 win over Samoa in the final to reclaim first position.

"I feel that we thoroughly deserve to get our No.1 ranking back considering the increased challenges now with the rise of the Pacific nations," Meninga said.

READ MORE:

* NRL: Kiwis star Dylan Brown signs eight-year extension with Parramatta Eels

* Joey Manu and Raecene McGregor crowned major winners in New Zealand Rugby League awards

* 'Never forget': Warriors return to Bethells Beach to pay tribute to former teammate Sonny Fai



Samoa are the big winners, climbing to their highest-ever ranking of third after reaching their maiden final by seeing off Tonga and hosts England in the knockout stages.

New Zealand, who had previously been ranked first, have fallen to second while England slip to fourth after failing to reach a final on home soil when they were handed a favourable draw.

Tonga have tumbled from second to fifth, with Michael Cheika's Lebanon big movers as they rose to eighth spot following their quarter-final finish.

Spark Sport Australia prove too strong for Samoa as they clinch their third successive Rugby League World Cup title.

The women's rankings were unchanged with the Jillaroos' dominant 54-4 win over New Zealand ensuring they hold onto top billing.

Brad Donald's side are unbeaten in 13 straight Tests, stretching back to 2016.

The Kiwi Ferns are second, with England, PNG and France behind them.

MEN'S RUGBY LEAGUE WORLD RANKINGS

1 - Australia

2 - New Zealand

3 - Samoa

4 - England

5 - Tonga

6 - Papua New Guinea

7 - Fiji

8 - Lebanon

9 - France

10 - Wales

WOMEN'S RUGBY LEAGUE WORLD RANKINGS

1- Australia

2- New Zealand

3- England

4- Papua New Guinea

5- France

6 – Cook Islands

7 –Canada

8- Ireland

9- Wales

10- Brazil