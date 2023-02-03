Rugby league’s Ian Roberts: 'We’ve still got a long way to go' for gay inclusion in sport

Ian Roberts, the Australian rugby league hard man who came out as gay in 1995, says sport – particularly men’s contact sport – still has a long way to go with LGBTQI+ inclusion in the wake of the first All Black announcing he is gay.

On Monday All Black #1056 Campbell Johnstone became the first international New Zealand rugby player to announce he was gay. He played three tests for the All Blacks in 2005, and represented the Crusaders and Canterbury during his career. His story has attracted global attention.

Roberts, a New South Wales State of Origin and Australian international player during the 1980s and 1990s, was the first high profile Australian athlete and first rugby league player to share his identity. He came out during a Kangaroos tour of the United Kingdom.

Nearly 30 years on, progress for inclusion has been slow, he told The Podium podcast, and while Johnstone is the first All Black to speak publicly, Roberts thinks he’s not the only one.

Campbell Johnstone is the first openly gay All Black

“[If] Campbell’s the first gay All Black … come on,” he said.

“People don’t like to hear this, but particularly in men’s contact sports – here in Australia we have rugby league, rugby union, soccer, and Aussie Rules – they are all contact sports and team sports. It's still seen as a real weakness to be gay. There is still that perception.

“We still have a long way to go, for particularly young people struggling… with their own identity. You can’t be what you can’t see. I don’t want to quote those horrible statistics of self harm around the LGBTQIA+ community… in the last three years, they've increased. There's still a lot of work to be done. We need to have this conversation, we need to keep poking the bear.”

While playing, he said he felt like he didn’t have to prove himself as a hard man on the field, but “in the same breath I also did”.

Ian Roberts, one of the toughest men to play the game, came out in the mid-90s.

“When I initially came out, it was such a clash that this guy playing rugby league, a front rower, has quite a vicious persona on the field and he’s gay. For anyone who is bigoted, it (messes) with their head a bit,” he said.

“The whole thing about the stereotypes and biases people still have. The more visibility we have, the less of those biases and the less of those prejudices we’ll see.”

When he came out, there were some people who weren’t happy or were uncomfortable with the situation, he said, but that changed after a while because it just became a normal part of “the scenery”. He also combated some of the uncomfortableness from others with humour.

“... like the locker room stuff, in the showers. If someone felt uncomfortable that I was in the shower in that space with them, my typical response was ‘don’t flatter yourself, you’re safe!’,” he laughed.

Roberts is critical of a recent response from NRL coaches to a potential pride round during the 2023 season, following the Sea Eagles’ pride jersey drama in 2022. An anonymous survey found more than 50% of NRL coaches were against a pride round “because they think it'll cause too much trouble”, Roberts said.

The Manly Sea Eagles rainbow pride jersey was worn during round 20 of theNRL 2022 season.

“We still have a long way to go,” he said.

“The NRL… have had a float in the [Sydney gay pride] Mardi Gras for the last six years. But they are still really reluctant and terrified to have a pride round. I feel like it’s sometimes just ticking a box.

“If you say you’re inclusive then you need to be inclusive. We need to be mature enough and old enough to have this conversation. Yes we can disagree, but we can still get on but let’s have a conversation. It seems this conversation is still taboo. It’s about the bottom line. Rugby union and rugby league are still a business after all.”

He paid tribute to women’s sport, which has been a leader in the area of inclusion.

“Women’s sport are all over it. They’ve got this all sorted, and so embracing of each other and the situation. It’s not an issue in any way,” he said.

Ian Roberts is a vocal advocate for LGBTQIA+ inclusion in society and sport

Roberts’ identity was the “worst kept secret in rugby league”. His then partner was the mascot for the Manly Sea Eagles, the side he played for. With hindsight, he said he wished he was more open about his identity at the time.

“It was something that I never felt like I had to announce. Looking back now, I would say that is something I regret. I always thought I should just be allowed to be gay and take my partner to the functions or whatever. I look back now and … I wish I was more proactive in that space. I wish I’d never been in the closet. I wish I’d played my entire professional career as a gay man,” he said.