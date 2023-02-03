All Stars clash loses big drawcard as Josh Addo-Carr pulls out of Indigenous team to face Māori

Josh Addo-Carr will not play in next weekend’s All Stars clash in Rotorua.

The All Stars clash has lost one of its biggest drawcards after Josh Addo-Carr pulled out of the pre-season event.

Addo-Carr, who captained the Indigenous team last year, has withdrawn in a bid to be fresh for the upcoming season. The Canterbury star has come off a gruelling 2023 campaign that included 23 NRL games and five matches for the Kangaroos, including the Rugby League World Cup final win over Samoa.

It has already been an eventful off-season for “The Foxx”, who was named a member of the Bulldogs’ leadership group and proposed to his partner in Italy.

Addo-Carr’s withdrawal is a blow for first-year Indigenous coach Ronald Griffiths, whose side will take on a strong Māori outfit in the first All Stars clash in New Zealand.

The Māori – who boast a side featuring Joseph Manu, James Fisher-Harris, Joseph Tapine and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves – are expected to firm further into favouritism following Addo-Carr’s pullout.

Addo-Carr is considered a leader in the Indigenous community. Three years ago he famously recreated Nicky Winmar’s pose in tribute to the AFL legend’s stand against racism during a 1993 match.

The All Stars fixture will go ahead next Saturday at Rotorua International Stadium as the NRL begins its inaugural pre-season challenge, which has a AU$100,000 prize for the winner.