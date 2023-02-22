NRL stars Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton plead not guilty to fight charges

Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton leave the Australian Indigenous All Stars team bus together, just days after the alleged fight.

Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton have pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from an alleged fight outside a Canberra nightclub.

The NRL star duo faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday, but won't fight their charges until after the season with a three-day hearing slated for October 30.

Canberra five-eighth Wighton, 30, is facing charges of fighting in a public place and failing to comply with an exclusion direction, while South Sydney fullback Mitchell, 25, is charged with resisting a territory public official, fighting in a public place and failing to comply with an exclusion direction.

The two Australian World Cup stars were celebrating Wighton's 30th birthday when the incident occurred.

The duo arrived at court together and appeared relaxed, while they sat separately inside the courtroom.

Both will start the NRL season next week with the code's integrity unit already indicating they wouldn't rule on any punishment before their criminal matter wraps up.

They both had their bail varied to remove all conditions, Mitchell's lawyer arguing the South Sydney star was "not likely to abscond" and the bail conditions police had imposed were "entirely unnecessary".

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Nico Hynes, Jack Wighton and Latrell Mitchell celebrate the Indigenous All Stars victory just days after the alleged fight outside a Canberra nightclub.

Mitchell's lawyer Tom Taylor commented briefly after the duo left court, saying the fullback's version of events would be defended.

"Latrell has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Because he's pleaded not guilty it would be inappropriate to talk about the case in any great detail," he told reporters.

"Every story has two sides and we're gonna defend Latrell's."

Mr Taylor wouldn't comment when asked if police had been heavy-handed when arresting the duo.

Earlier this month, Wighton reflected on what he'd learned from the incident ahead of the NRL All Stars game, saying it surrounded "putting yourself in vulnerable positions".

"If we weren't on the town, it doesn't happen. We've got to be smarter than that. I've got to be smarter," he said.

"I am older than Latrell and should have probably taken responsibility earlier and not let us go to town."