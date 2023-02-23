Trent Robinson told Brandon Smith Roosters would turn him into a man

New Zealand's Brandon Smith has headed to the Roosters after playing a key role for the Kiwis at the World Cup.

Brandon Smith has revealed coach Trent Robinson told him the Sydney Roosters would turn him into a man as he prepares for more media attention after moving from Melbourne.

New Zealand international hooker Smith gained a reputation as one of the game's larrikins during his successful six-year stint with the Storm.

Off the field though, he incurred a one-game ban from the club being filmed in a room with white powder at the end of the 2021 season. And he was also investigated by the NRL integrity unit in the same off-season over a profanity-laden podcast appearance.

Questions were asked about how Smith would fare in Sydney on his three-year Roosters deal starting this season, with a far greater spotlight on NRL players in the NSW city.

But the 26-year-old said Robinson's message was simple: We'll make sure you grow up.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Trent Robinson feels Brandon Smith will be under more of a spotlight now he’s based in Sydney.

"When I was talking to Robbo before I signed, he kind of alluded to that and he pretty much told me that they were going to turn me into a man over here," Smith said.

"Throughout my career there's been a little bit of childish behaviour.

"Stuff like that probably shouldn't be done by a person that's a role model to kids and stuff like that."

The hooker's story echoes the message Robinson gave Victor Radley in 2021, when he told the lock to begin to "act like a man".

Smith said he had embraced the message from Robinson, who wanted him to retain his big personality while being a "good man" in the process.

The New Zealand dummy-half has begun the maturing at home, where he is living with his teenage brother.

NZRL Brandon Smith roasts Kiwis team-mates.

"For Trent to say that, it felt good," Smith said.

"He said that I'm already a footy player. Melbourne made sure they taught me how to be a footy player.

"But now Robbo wants me to be able to look after myself in the media and in front of kids and my family so I can make them proud.

"If you're living well off the field then it usually shows on the field. Becoming that Roosters player is going to be a journey, but I'm up for it."

Meanwhile, Robinson confirmed on Wednesday the club had signed England and Newcastle flyer Dom Young after years of eyeing him off.

"We wanted to secure Dom and we liked his style for the past couple of years. He is only 21, and he is in our style," Robinson told Triple M.

"We wanted to recruit those tall athletic outside backs, and he was in our mould. I look forward to having him come over next year."