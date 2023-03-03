Live: Warriors rally to claim 20-12 win over Knights in fiery NRL opener

19:40, Mar 03 2023

The Warriors beat the Knights 20-12 in their NRL season opener at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

Warriors winger Edward Kosi finishes off a sweeping move in the corner against the Knights at Sky Stadium.
Marty Melville/Photosport
