'Completely unacceptable': Two security staff injured during Warriors game in Wellington

The Warriors recover from a slow start to beat Newcastle 20-12 in their season opener in Wellington.

The chief executive of Sky Stadium has called for stiffer penalties for pitch invaders after two security staff were injured during Friday night’s NRL game between the Warriors and Knights at the Wellington venue.

In total, 12 people were arrested for illegally entering the field of play as the Warriors opened their campaign with a hard-fought 20-12 victory on their return to the capital following a four-year absence.

What should have been an occasion to savour with a bumper crowd of 16,676 turning out on a chilly Friday night was marred by the actions of a small minority.

“It was a fantastic evening, and it was in the last few minutes of the game that we had a number of people enter the field. For us, completely unacceptable behaviour,” Sky Stadium boss Shane Harmon told Stuff.

“But it’s clear in looking at the [security video] footage that it was planned and coordinated. This was planned in advance, I’m sure alcohol potentially had a part to play, but that should not be an excuse.”

Footage was widely shared on social media showing supporters jumping from the stands onto the field and attempting to evade security staff.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images A spectator is removed by security guards from the field during the Warriors’ match against the Newcastle Knights on Friday night.

One steward – an employee of Wellington firm Red Badge Security – was lifted up and slammed to the turf by one of the assailants, requiring medical attention.

“He’s fine, we’ve checked in on him today but it’s completely unacceptable behaviour so we are investigating potential assault there as well,” Harman said, adding that the pitch invaders appeared to have been working in unison, “entering from a similar position all at the same time”.

Red Badge Security declined to comment.

After the disturbing scenes on Friday night, Harmon called for more to be done to deter would-be pitch invaders, starting with the widespread adoption of the Major Events Management Act in New Zealand.

Under the act – which applies at major events held in New Zealand including the looming Fifa Women’s World Cup – fans who enter the field of play face much stiffer sanctions, including fines of up to $5000 and even imprisonment.

“We will be approaching other venues and codes to coordinate an approach to government to significantly increase penalties for those entering the field of play,” Harmon said.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images A security guard’s glasses are knocked off in one of the incidents.

As it stands, unless the police press charges, the most stadium bosses can do is issue a two-year trespass order and Harmon felt that wasn’t enough of a disincentive for troublemakers.

“We had two staff that required medical treatment. If that had been a player, it would have been huge news over the weekend. The staff deserve the right to be able to come to work in a safe environment as much as the players themselves,” Harmon said.

“We’ve also had issues over the years of people jumping that fence and breaking legs and injuring themselves. So it’s protecting the fans, the staff and the players.”

Harmon planned to talk to security bosses and see if any improvements could be made, but felt they had a big enough team in place to deal with an event of that size.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Security officers hold down one the pitch invaders.

“We felt that the staff on the field did everything they could, but when you’ve got large numbers in a coordinated effort like that, it will happen everywhere. It’s difficult to prevent it,” he said.

“Short of massively increasing numbers of security on the field, it will continue to be an issue in New Zealand until we have Australian-style disincentives,” Harmon said.

“I don’t want to shoot the messenger, but we do have an issue in the media where this behaviour is glorified.

“We’ve seen in the past these guys on radio the following morning, and it’s just completely unacceptable behaviour.”