NRL: Kalyn Ponga suffers another concussion as Knights beat Wests Tigers

Newcastle Knights captain Kalyn Ponga lays on the ground after colliding with Asu Kepaoa of the Tigers during the NRL match at Leichhardt Oval in Sydney on Sunday night.

Newcastle skipper Kalyn Ponga suffered his fourth concussion in the space of 10 months as he was ruled out of his side's gutsy 14-12 win over Wests Tigers inside the opening 90 seconds.

Ponga was attempting to tackle Tigers forward Asu Kepaoa when the pair clashed heads in the opening stages at Leichhardt Oval on Sunday.

The Knights five-eighth, who missed the last six weeks of the 2022 season due to repeated head knocks, lay prone before gingerly walking off.

He failed to return and the Knights' woes weren't helped by the fact hooker Jayden Brailey also failed a head injury assessment and Tyson Frizell hobbled off with an ankle injury.

READ MORE:

* 'I couldn't believe it': Newcastle playmaker Kalyn Ponga fires up over HIA call in loss to Warriors

* Warriors aiming to be mentally tougher in NRL this season under Andrew Webster

* 'Dog act': NRL star sparks all-in brawl after taunting concussed rival



Prop Jacob Saifiti was also sent off for a high shot on Tigers hooker Jake Simpkin in the second half and winger Dominic Young was sinbinned for a professional foul.

But the Knights rolled up their sleeves and ground their way to victory ahead of their first home game of the season against the Dolphins next week.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Kalyn Ponga of the Knights leaves the field for an HIA during the match against the Wests Tigers in Sydney.

While Ponga's concussion history will inevitably invite questions as to whether he can make a fist of the move to five-eighth, stand-in No. 6 Tyson Gamble filled the void admirably.

He helped set up Young for the Knights' opener and then sent Lachlan Fitzgibbon over the line after Brailey went off with concussion.

Despite all the cards being stacked in their favour, the Tigers had nothing to show for it.

Kepaoa had a try chalked off for obstruction, Alex Twal was held up over the line and Brent Naden looked destined to score his side's first of the afternoon until he was taken out off the ball by Young.

The Newcastle winger was sin-binned and it was only when the Knights were down to 12 that the Tigers got over, Kepaoa touching down in the 33rd minute.

SKY SPORT Warriors record first loss of season.

Jackson Hastings, facing his old club for the first time, was placed on report for a high shot on Tommy Talau in the build-up to Kepaoa's try.

Frizell limped off with an ankle injury soon after the halftime break but the Knights weren't just clinging on, they were taking it to a Wests Tigers side who have now lost four straight at Leichhardt Oval for the first time in their existence.

Young finished a well-executed move but their pursuit of victory wasn't straightforward, with Saifiti dismissed with 15 minutes left for his high shot on Simpkin.

Stefano Utoikamanu barged his way over for the Tigers to leave the home side two points short with 33 seconds left.

Luke Brooks had an attempt at a two-point field goal to tie the game but he shanked his effort wide as Newcastle came away with victory.