Raiders hooker Danny Levi left with broken jaw after NRL officials looked for missing teeth

Samoan and NZ international will miss at least two months from the game.

Canberra Raiders recruit Danny Levi has been ruled out for at least eight weeks after breaking his jaw in the side's first win of the season.

The former Kiwis hooker, who played for Samoa at last year’s Rugby League World Cup, will not be back before round 12 and joins regular first-graders Jordan Rapana (suspension), Nick Cotric (hamstring) and Xavier Savage (jaw) in the casualty ward.

Levi suffered his injury in a tackle on Teig Wilton in the opening minute of Canberra’s 24-20 win over the Cronulla Sharks at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.

Mark Nolan/Getty Images Danny Levi suffered a broken jaw in Canberra’s win over Cronulla.

The hit left NRL officials searching the field for Levi's missing teeth at half-time, but they could not locate them.

READ MORE:

* Kiwis scrumhalf Jahrome Hughes could face ban to add to Melbourne's NRL woes

* Tohu Harris believes Warriors are tougher mentally this year thanks to Andrew Webster

* Mitch Barnett cleared of major neck injury from Warriors' win over Cowboys

* Jared Waerea-Hargreaves hailed as surprise peacemaker after Joey Manu hit sparks scuffle

* Warriors coach Andrew Webster all smiles after impressive win over Cowboys



Levi played the rest of the set before being replaced at hooker by Tom Starling. He will undergo surgery on Tuesday.

Canberra coach Ricky Stuart said the club's personnel troubles had made the win over the Sharks even sweeter.

Michael Steele/Getty Images Former Kiwis hooker Danny Levi played for Samoa at last year’s Rugby League World Cup.

"That's why you get excited about these types of wins, when you're troops down and these boys get their opportunity," he said.

"They jump up and they take it with both hands."

Canberra's State of Origin prop Josh Papalii returns to training this week and will line up against Newcastle on Sunday pending fitness tests.

"I'm really hopeful Papa is back," Stuart said.