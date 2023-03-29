Trent Robinson blasts Phil Gould’s 'ridiculous comment' on Joseph Suaalii

League supremo Phil Gould says Joseph Suaalii should leave for rugby immediately after agreeing to a code switch in 2025.

Trent Robinson has launched a broadside at Bulldogs general manager Phil Gould over his suggestions Joseph Suaalii should leave the NRL immediately, labelling Gould’s comment “ridiculous” and rooted in fear.

Speaking for the first time since Suaalii’s A$4.8 million (NZ$5.13m) defection to rugby union in 2025 was confirmed, Robinson said he had never assumed the 19-year-old star would always remain in rugby league nor be a “10-year player” at the Roosters.

Instead of remaining at the Roosters until the end of 2024, Phil Gould believes Joseph Suaalii should depart for rugby union now.

The media circus and cross-code sniping was another matter for the Roosters coach, in particular Gould’s inflammatory comments on Nine’s 100% Footy that Suaalii should not “let the door hit you on the arse on the way out”.

READ MORE:

* Rugby Australia chief deplores 'thuggish behaviour' as NRL figures turn on Joseph Suaalii

* 'Don't let the door hit you on the arse on the way out': Phil Gould savages Joseph Suaalii

* 'A $1.6m winger isn't going to help you beat the All Blacks': Brandon Smith's Wallabies jibe



Robinson dismissed talk of any early release before Suaalii’s Roosters deal lapses at the end of 2024, and took aim at the Bulldogs boss as he called for calm regarding rugby’s targeting of NRL players.

“It was a ridiculous comment, that was a guy looking after another club [with] a ridiculous comment to say about Joey and what he would do,” Robinson said, having had ex-Wallabies coach Michael Cheika and French legend Frederick Michalak on his staff in recent years.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Joseph Suaalii’s signing to rugby has triggered a war of words in rugby league circles in Sydney.

“He can stick to his turf and we’ll stick to ours and how we want to deal with it. It showed a fair bit of fear for me about another code. Lots of players sign a year out.

“Coaches go between rugby union and rugby league. But to come out against Joey as a 19-year-old, it showed a fair bit of fear about the [Rugby Australia] building across the road for us. There’s been a lot of back-and-forth between the two codes as well.

“I really like rugby union and it’s OK to say that as a league guy … but the fact is we have the best rugby competition, league or union in the world.

“That’s what the NRL is, it’s by far the best competition. They know it and we know it ... there’s no fear on that. We’re always going to attract players that want to be at their best, that want to be at the height of their game and players will come and go.

Matt King/Getty Images Roosters head coach Trent Robinson looks on prior to the NRL Elimination Final match between the Sydney Roosters and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Allianz Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

“We’ve got 17 teams in such a great competition. That’s the calmness that says we’re going to produce players … this is the pinnacle of any rugby competition in the world. So stay cool, relax. We’re going to produce players, so don’t come out with fearful comments about other codes. Respect both sides of it.”

‘This is the pinnacle of any rugby competition in the world. So stay cool, relax. We’re going to produce players.’

Suaalii will turn out for the Roosters on Thursday night against Parramatta having been front and back page news for much of the week.

Robinson said the headlines are part and parcel of being in such demand and keeping his career path open to code switches with player options inserted into his Roosters deal.

Getty Images Phil Gould has come under fire for suggesting Suaalii should leave rugby league immediately.

Questions have been asked as to whether Suaalii’s agent Isaac Moses kept the Roosters in the dark regarding Rugby Australia’s $1.6 million a year offer, but Robinson said the club was “more than fine” with how negotiations were handled.

He backed Suaalii’s motivation to pursue the rival code and handle the hype that will continue to follow his every move.

“It’s a weight that you’ve got to carry,” Robinson said.

“That’s the truth of it, as a young guy and as a 19-year-old you’re not expected to, but if you want to be the best possible player you can be and up in lights there you’re going to have to carry some weight along the way.

“And that’s come in bucketloads in the last few months and it’s all a part of his learning as well, so it’s good. I don’t see it as a negative he has to learn to carry it, put it in the right spot if he wants to be the best player in this game.

“At some point Joey does need to stand up and have a voice because he has also put himself in the spotlight, by the way that he plays but also the way that they’ve negotiated the contracts. He needs to talk about that and his desires at some point.”