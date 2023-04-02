Twelve tries scored as Sea Eagles and Knights produce first NRL draw in three years

Both sides ran in six tries in an exhilarating extra-time contest at Mudgee with honours even after golden point.

Manly and Newcastle have played out a 32-32 draw in a helter-skelter NRL game that saw five lead changes and two periods of golden point that couldn't separate the teams.

Jackson Hastings' 50-metre drop goal attempt at the end of the second golden point half agonisingly drifted just right of the posts as players fell to the ground following 90 minutes of end-to-end action.

Hastings had two earlier attempts in the final five minutes of Saturday's contest in Mudgee, both of which were charged down, with Daly Cherry-Evans also unable to seal a win off the boot for Manly.

It was a deserved result after Manly had fought back when trailing 28-16 mid-way through the second half while Newcastle battled hard after overcoming a 10-0 deficit early in the contest.

Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien had mixed feelings over the final score.

"I'm disappointed but as I said to the team, at 10-nil down had you said we're going to walk away at 32-all and get Cherry-Evans to pull out three times from a field goal with someone pressuring him, I'll take that."

When Dominic Young soared for his fourth try of the game two minutes from time it gave fullback Lachlan Miller the chance to kick the Knights home, but his conversion dragged left of the posts.

Young scored the pick of Saturday's 12 tries earlier in the second half when he skipped down the right edge inside his half and after passes between Miller, Hastings and Tyson Frizell, the 200cm winger crossed for his third.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Dominic Young scored four tries in the Knight’s 32-32 extra-time draw with Manly in Mudgee.

But Manly responded with conviction, first through Kelma Tuilagi then Kaeo Weekes before Reuben Garrick's diving finish put the hosts up four with 10 minutes remaining.

"Probably lucky to get a point in the end," Sea Eagles coach Anthony Seibold said.

"We kept fighting but there were a whole heap of things we were a little bit off with."

Tom Trbojevic topped Manly's run metres with 232 and two try-assists, while Miller had two assists of his own as he too cracked 200 metres for the Knights along with Young.

It was the hosts that were quicker out of the blocks in an opening half that featured seven tries.

Manly had two in the opening 10 minutes to Haumole Olakau'atu and Christian Tuipulotu.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Dane Gagai of the Knights, playing his 250th NRL game, evades a Manly tackler.

Olakau'atu broke two tackles on halfway and streaked to the line with Miller seemingly mistaking the dead-ball line for his own try-line for the big forward to score untouched.

When Tuipulotu had their second, momentum was fully with the Sea Eagles, but Olakau'atu was sin-binned for a professional foul and Greg Marzhew and Jack Johns crossed within five minutes of each other.

Newcastle had their third when Young scored his first in a smooth right-edge attacking play, before the Sea Eagles did the same on a short-side blitz for Brad Parker to dot down.

At 16-16, Newcastle swept down the right edge and with field position, executed a brilliant blindside play with quick hands for Young to cross again and take a 22-16 lead into the sheds.

The Knights lost Tyson Gamble to concussion and he will miss their next game against the Warriors after it was assessed as category one.

Manly's undefeated record in Mudgee remains intact with the draw while the Knights are also undefeated from their two games in the regional NSW town.

Tigers trounced by Broncos

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Kotoni Staggs dots down for one of his two tries in a 34-point win over the Tigers.

Brisbane have torched Wests Tigers 46-12 to give the Kevin Walters-coached high-flyers their best start to an NRL season since 1998.

The unbeaten Broncos have won five games in a row to start the year, just as the club's premiership-winning side did 25 years ago.

The powerhouse pack, led by dynamic duo Payne Haas and Pat Carrigan, terrorised the Tigers in front of 27,553 fans at Suncorp Stadium.

That grunt was complemented by the brilliance of the Broncos' backline, with captain Adam Reynolds and outside backs Selwyn Cobbo, Reece Walsh and Kotoni Staggs dazzling.

Fullback Walsh, who suffered from cramp in the second half, was unstoppable once the game opened up and his three try-assists showcased his ability to set up his teammates with aplomb.

"I'm really pleased for everyone involved with the club - particularly the players because they are the ones working the hardest, physically and mentally," Walters said, when reminded of the 1998 start he was part of as a player.

"They are just stats, we need to keep going."

The hapless Tigers had no answers and have now lost their opening five games.

Coach Tim Sheens and his team will have a lot of soul searching to do in the coming week. Where they go from here is anyone's guess.

Dragons tame Dolphins

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images The Dragons celebrate a try to Mikaele Ravalawa (No 5), one of two the Fijian wing got in a big win over the Dolphins.

St George Illawarra have delivered a pressure-relieving win for under-fire coach Anthony Griffin, ending a nightmare fortnight with a 38-12 victory over the Dolphins.

With Griffin fighting for his future and coming off back-to-back beatings from Brisbane and Cronulla, the Dragons put in their most complete performance of the season at WIN Stadium on Saturday night.

Jacob Liddle starred in his first game as starting hooker for the Red V, while Ben Hunt scored a try and set up another in the crucial win.

Talatau Amone also set up one try on his return from off-field issues at five-eighth, with Jayden Sullivan out nursing a shoulder injury.

But the game wasn't without concern for the Dragons, with Jaydn Su'A suffering a calf problem.

Su'A, Mikaele Ravalawa and Jack de Belin also finished the match on report.

The Dolphins also have more injury concerns after Anthony Milford limped from the field early with a hamstring injury.

Already without halfback Sean O'Sullivan, Wayne Bennett is likely to have to throw Kodi Nikorima into the halves against North Queensland on Friday if fit after a concussion.

NRL results from Saturday games

At Mudgee: Manly Sea Eagles 32 (Haumole Olakau’atu, Christian Tuipulotu, Brad Parker, Kelma Tuilagi, Kaeo Weekes, Reuben Garrick tries; Garrick 4 goals) Newcastle Knights 32 (Dominic Young 4, Greg Marzhew, Jack Johns tries; Jackson Hastings 2, Lachlan Miller 2 goals). After golden point extra-time. HT: Newcastle 22-16. FT: 32-32. AET: 32-32.

At Wollongong: St George Illawara Dragons 38 (Mikaele Ravalawa 2, Jacob Liddle, Blake Lawrie, Zac Lomax, Ben Hunt, Tyrell Sloan tries; Lomax 5 goals) Dolphins 12 (Jamayne Issako, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow tries; Issako goal). HT: 12-8.

At Brisbane: Broncos 46 (Jordan Riki 2, Kotoni Staggs 23, Kurt Capewell, Payne Haas, Selwyn Cobbo, Herbie Farnworth tries; Adam Reynolds 7 goals) Wests Tigers 12 (Isaiah Papali’i, Jake Simpkins tries; Adam Doueihi 2 goals). HT: 28-0.