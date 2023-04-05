NRL: Wests Tigers apologise for Anzac Day jersey gaffe, begin work on new design

The Wests Tigers club admits it used an image of US soldiers on its Anzac Day NRL jersey.

Wests Tigers have apologised for their commemorative jersey gaffe and will reissue merchandise with a new design before Anzac Day.

The battling club was criticised for launching a jersey that depicts American soldiers rather than those serving for Australia.

“Wests Tigers remain as committed as ever to making this year’s Anzac Round match in round eight against Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles a respectful and special occasion,” the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The Commemorative Jersey to be worn by our players for this match has been criticised because an image on the jersey does not accurately depict Australian or New Zealand troops. As a club, Wests Tigers is deeply sorry if the use of this image has in any way offended anyone. This was never our intention, and we are taking steps to rectify this.

READ MORE:

* Don't mention the S word. Andrew Webster takes new approach to Warriors' problem

* Michael Maguire kept on as Kiwis coach through to 2025 World Cup

* Five reasons why Warriors fans should remain cautious despite stunning start to NRL season

* Don't whisper that it's the Warriors' year yet, but here's why they're a different team



“We have taken on board feedback from our members and fans, and we will be redesigning our 2023 Commemorative Jersey, immediately.

“Wests Tigers deeply regret any offence the use of this stock image may have caused and remains completely committed to honouring and respecting all those servicemen and women who have, and who continue, to serve.

“The redesigned 2023 Commemorative Jersey will be worn by our team in round eight. These jerseys will then be auctioned after the match, with all proceeds going to our Anzac Round match-day charity partner, Legacy.

“Wests Tigers would like our members and supporters to know that, as a club, we will continue to embrace the Anzac spirit, this year and in years to come.”

The joint-venture outfit collaborated with Holsworthy Army Barracks, who sighted and approved all of the collateral relating to the original jersey. The image in question is a stock photo purchased from the club’s apparel partner. The final design was approved by NRL licensing.

Sky Sport The Warriors recover from 20-0 down to stun the Sharks 32-30 in an epic NRL comeback in Sydney.

Both the Australian and New Zealand flags were represented on the jersey’s shoulders in a nod to the Anzacs. The camouflage pattern is an authentic replica of that used by the Australian Army, which has been digitised and grey-scaled. However, the backlash prompted a redesign.

Tigers prop David Klemmer only became aware of the drama when he arrived at Concord for training on Wednesday morning.

“First thing, I walked in this morning and it hit me square in the nose,” Klemmer said. “I don’t think the club went out of their way to make a jersey [that was disrespectful], or disrespect anyone or cause any harm. Their hearts were in the right place. They thought they were doing the right thing.

“They are going to pull the jersey, make a new one and the jerseys we do wear are going to be auctioned off for charity. They’ve manned up. They’ve knocked it on the head, we’ve all knocked it on the head, did the right thing.

“I know we are open to all sorts of criticism because we are not doing so well. The biggest thing we can do is acknowledge it. We’ve coughed one up. But the club has done the right thing to fix it.

“We can’t hide from [the criticism], we just have to acknowledge it and knock it on the head. We are the only ones that can get us out of this rut with some better performances and some wins.”

The Tigers face another difficult challenge in their bid to earn a first win of the season, against Parramatta on Easter Monday. Coach Tim Sheens has again changed his spine, shifting Adam Doueihi from fullback to five-eighth, with Charlie Staines returning to fullback. The Eels, meanwhile, welcome back Shaun Lane from a broken jaw.