The Roger Tuivasa-Sheck rugby experiment: Why the Blues star has waved his own white flag

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck gave it a rip for the Blues in Super Rugby, but just couldn’t make the step up to the top level.

ANALYSIS: The writing was on the rugby wall for Roger Tuivasa-Sheck last November when, one test into the All Blacks’ northern tour, he was jettisoned to the touring B team to pick up some much-needed game-time.

The code-hopping rugby league superstar was not needed then for the major tests of the tour, clearly behind Jordie Barrett, David Havili and Anton Lienert-Brown on the No 12 pecking order (and before he was injured Quinn Tupaea, too). And it’s highly unlikely – barring a string of injuries that decimate Ian Foster’s midfield ranks – that he’ll be required for the upcoming World Cup in France when Jack Goodhue will almost certainly come into an even tighter equation as well.

You have to figure that the 29-year old has worked that out for himself, and it would have been no coincidence that, as revealed by Stuff, conversations started in December with New Zealand Warriors boss Cameron George about a return to the 13-man code that has now become a reality. Tuivasa-Sheck has effectively waved his own white flag on his short-lived rugby career with a return to a game that’s always come most naturally to him, and a team which has much more enthusiastically embraced his talents.

Really, who can blame him?

READ MORE:

* Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to make shock return to Warriors next season

* Trophies, not sabbaticals, driving Rieko Ioane as he signs up for another World Cup cycle

* Super Rugby Pacific: Clock is ticking for luckless All Black Roger Tuivasa-Sheck



He will have given rugby more than two good years of his life, but the moons seemed aligned against him from the off. Covid made his introduction to a code he hadn’t played since his schooldays far more problematic than it might have been (his planned transitional NPC season with Auckland disappeared into the ether) and untimely injuries in both of his seasons with the Blues have further hampered his ability to both learn his new craft and showcase the skills he possesses.

Tuivasa-Sheck, a gifted and elite rugby league player, has really been little more than a rugby union tradesman, occasionally showing glimpses of his brilliance, but never able to find the rhythm, confidence and cohesion that he required to meet the challenges he had set himself.

Getty Images Roger Tuivasa-Sheck never quite found his way into the good books of All Blacks coach Ian Foster.

That is not to say his rugby stint has been a failure. That would be too harsh a grading. His footwork in close quarters always made him a threat, and there was no denying his class in the open field. And his defensive courage is undeniable. He has had a promising midfield combination with Rieko Ioane for the Blues, and there have been times when you could squint your eyes and imagine them carving up together on a long-term basis with their complementary qualities.

But, yes, those injuries came at inopportune times, and it’s instead felt like a project that has never quite been able to take the final step into full-blown efficiency.

Maybe that’s to come over the second half of the Blues’ season. Maybe we’ll see the rugby player he can really become if his imminent return from a hand fracture allows him an unobstructed run in a team whose best rugby is still very much ahead of them.

Maybe.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Roger Tuivasa-Sheck had his bright moment for the Blues but has been robbed of momentum by injuries.

But it’s at the highest level where he both strives to make his mark, and has been given little, or no, opportunity to do so. Part of that’s on him. He clearly hasn’t impressed Foster and co enough, either at the level below, or on the training field. He played a grand total of 90 minutes of test footy in 2022, spread over three matches, and just the single start (against Japan)

And part of that is simply the playing field on which he operates. It's New Zealand rugby. Very, very good players do not even get as close as Tuivasa-Sheck has to the All Blacks. James Lowe and Bundee Aki are two who spring to mind, and look what they’re doing with a certain other team in green.

Tuivasa-Sheck has also been desperately unlucky that Jordie Barrett chose to switch to No 12, right when he was making his run, and, truth be told, Lienert-Brown, Havili and a fit-again Goodhue all bring considerably more form, experience and rugby momentum to the table. Those dice have been loaded against him.

For all the above he can hold his head high. This was always a long shot. An itch he wanted to scratch. He’s given it a rip. Tried his heart out. For that you can only stand and applaud, right alongside Cameron George.