'I wish I had come out then': The Ian Roberts story to be told on screen

NRL great Ian Roberts, one of the toughest men to play the game, came out in the mid-90s.

Ian Roberts, reflecting on a remarkable life that is set to become the subject of a documentary film, wonders whether it would be easier for a footballer to come out as gay today than when he became a trailblazer way back in 1995.

“It’s still very much seen as a weakness in men’s sport. That is the perception,” Roberts says. “I think back now and me being gay was the worst-kept secret for five or six years. I used to take my boyfriend, Shane, to functions.

“My thinking of it then was, ‘I shouldn’t have to come out.’ That people should get it around their heads that I’m gay.

“Reflecting now, as soon as I started playing for Souths [in 1986], I wish I had come out then. I wish I had never been in the closet, if that makes sense. It’s not even about being in the closet, I wish I didn’t have that militant take that I shouldn’t have to come out. But I also understand that you can’t be what you can’t see … That was a time when there was no internet, no-one had cameras in their phones.

“I honestly think maybe it would be harder to come out now. It’s so much more instant, there’s so much more media and hype on hand, because of everyone having phones [and opinions].

“I was going to come out in ’89-90 when I first came to Manly but at the same time Justin Fashanu was an English Premier League guy, the first male in a contact sport to come out in England.

“We didn’t have phones or the internet then, we had to watch the news and read the papers. He was brutalised by the English press and the supporters of the game, they were very homophobic. He retired in ’94, the year I came out, and died of suicide in 1998.

“That story, the queer community still has such high percentages of self-harm and dying of suicide. I think, would it be easier now? I don’t know. Everything is so much more accessible now.”

Roberts has been approached on numerous occasions about bringing his amazing story to the screen. However, the former Rabbitohs, Sea Eagles and Cowboys forward only felt comfortable to do so after getting to know filmmaker Heath Davis, whose credits include Broke, Book Week and Locusts. The project, tentatively titled Light: The Ian Roberts Story, has been backed by Screen NSW.

Davis approached Roberts after the Manly Pride jersey debacle and the latter eventually felt the time was right to tell his tale.

“There’s such a wide scope of subject matter, and not just around rugby league and the gay thing,” Roberts said. “There’s other stuff that has been touched on in my life but never really explained.

“It surprises me, and I hope I’m not sounding like a dickhead, but you hear some stories and think ‘If that hadn’t happened in real life, you would never believe that.‘

“There’s a story in my life that, unless it really happened – and you went to see it at the movies – you would think ‘Nah, that’s too much bullshit.‘

“You wouldn’t believe it, only for the fact it actually did happen. Truth is stranger than fiction, absolutely.”

Getty Images Ian Roberts during his playing days with the Manly Sea Eagles in mid-1990s.

In Australia, NBL star Isaac Humphries and the A-League’s Josh Cavallo are the only high-profile male sporting stars to announce they were openly gay since Roberts. The latter, a director of Qtopia Sydney, an integral member of the NRL’s diversity inclusion program - as well an actor whose credits include a role in a Superman movie – said the project would require him “to talk about some pretty dark stuff.”

“I’m not asking people to feel sorry for me, but it has taken its toll,” Roberts said. “But I’m a 57-year-old gay man and I realise that sharing a lived experience can help a lot of other people.

“It’s nice that Josh and Isaac [have come out now]. When I came out, I didn’t think it was going to open the floodgates. But I didn’t think it would be another 30-odd years before another male in a contact sport would come out.”

Asked if his life would have been easier had he not come out, Roberts said: “Never. Not at all.

“I don’t have many regrets and I don’t know if you call it a regret. If I go back and there’s one thing I could change, I would have come out to my parents when I was in my very early teens and not been closeted at all.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images NBL star Isaac Humphries is one of only two openly gay men in Australian professional sport.

“It’s kind of weird, my situation was unique in that I wasn’t so much closeted because I was always taking my partner to functions and that type of thing.

“Even when I was at Souths, it was the worst-kept [secret]. They didn’t want to talk about it because they didn’t want to embarrass me, or it was awkward or uncomfortable.

“That’s another good thing about this story, back in the ’90s it was ok for me to be gay around the team because everyone knew I was gay, but nobody spoke about it.

“It was almost like this cone of silence-type thing because it’s easier to deal with. No one ever made fun of me, no one ever belittled me or niggled me, out of my teammates.”

Davis said it was an honour to bring Roberts’ life to the screen.

“Like all great stories, its themes are universal,” Davis said. “It transcends well beyond NRL circles. It’s certainly going to have everyone sitting up to attention. There’s so much you don’t know and Robbo’s had to carry a load no other front rower has ever come close to.

We are not going to pull any punches with it, so there’s certainly going to be controversy but also positive conversation.”

The documentary is expected to be released in 2024.