Bull gets loose during pre-match entertainment, chases Catalans league players

A bull used as part of pre-match entertainment escaped and chased players before the rugby league game between Catlaans Dragons and St Helens.

Dragons players had their tails between their legs after a bull broke loose during the pre-match entertainment in France on Saturday morning (NZ time).

The players from the Catalans rugby league side leapt into the stands to avoid the marauding bull ahead of their Super League game with St Helens in Perpignan.

The pre-game livestock parade was the brainwave of Catalans owner Bernard Guasch, head of a local meat processing company, to celebrate the quality of beef in the region.

But a large white bull broke free after dragging its handler across the turf and ran around the field, which saw the Dragons players who were doing their warm-ups run for safety – including some who jumped the advertising boards into the crowd.

The bull, one of three in the parade, was soon recovered.