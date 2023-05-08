Woman sexually assaulted by Jarryd Hayne 'launched into never-ending nightmare'

Former NRL player Jarryd Hayne arriving at court at his first sexual assault trial in 2019.

The woman sexually assaulted by former NRL player Jarryd Hayne says her life has been a “never-ending nightmare” and that, after three trials, she has not been able to move on or find peace.

Hayne, 35, was found guilty in April of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent relating to non-consensual oral sex and the digital penetration of a 26-year-old woman in Newcastle on the night of the NRL grand final in 2018.

Hayne appeared in person for his sentence hearing in Sydney’s Downing Centre District Court on Monday, sporting a thick beard and wearing a prison green jumper and pants as he sat in the dock, supported by half a dozen people.

His wife, Amellia Bonnici, was not present, but appeared to be viewing proceedings via video link.

Judge Graham Turnbull indicated he intends to sentence Hayne on Friday.

In an updated victim impact statement, read to the court by Crown prosecutor John Sfinas, the now 30-year-old woman said: “I still don’t know how to put any of this into words.”

She said her life “has been launched into what feels like a never-ending nightmare” since September 2018, more than four-and-a-half years ago.

“After going through the first and second trials, I was hoping this would all be over, and I could finally try and move on with my life,” the woman said.

“I have not been able to move on or feel any sense of peace.”

She said each time she feels she is starting to recover mentally, something new will arise such as a court date, and she relives “the same trauma over and over”.

The woman said discussion of the incident on social media and reporting in the media had been “extremely difficult to handle”.

“Those things don’t just hurt, but they stay with me,” she said.

“This assault was something horrible that happened to me, something I feel that was very private, yet people speak about it like they were there.”

The woman said she remained “extremely insecure” about her body.

“I am stronger, and I am wiser, but I am damaged, and I won’t ever be the same person,” she said.

Sam Mooy/Getty Images Hayne arrives at Newcastle District Court in May 2021. He was found guilty on two sexual assault counts but his convictions were quashed and a retrial ordered.

Hayne’s trial heard he stopped at the woman’s home in the Newcastle suburb of Fletcher on September 30, 2018, on his way back to Sydney after a bucks’ weekend, leaving a A$550 taxi outside and telling the driver he needed to collect a bag.

The Crown case against Hayne was that the possibility of sex evaporated for the woman when she became aware of the waiting vehicle, after a knock at the door or a beep of the taxi’s horn.

In her evidence, including recordings played in closed court, the woman said Hayne was rough and forceful and performed the acts despite her protestations of “no” and “stop”, leaving her bleeding.

Hayne’s bail was revoked in the NSW Supreme Court 10 days after the most recent guilty verdicts.

It was the second time a jury had convicted him over the incident. Hayne was jailed in 2021 for five years and nine months, with a non-parole period of three years and eight months. However, he served just nine months behind bars due to his convictions being quashed on appeal and a retrial ordered.

The complainant was recalled to give evidence at Hayne’s third trial. The prosecutor tendered her two victim impact statements including one from the first sentence proceedings, and the updated statement dated May 4.

Sfinas previously submitted Hayne was “definitely going to jail”, to which the judge replied, “There’s no question about that.”

Hayne’s barrister Margaret Cunneen described his past sentence for the crimes as a “ceiling”, rather than a guide.

The court heard Hayne’s sentence will be backdated to account for his previous time in custody.

Hayne has always maintained his innocence. His lawyers have indicated an intention to appeal.