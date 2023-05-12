Penrith goes to UFC for help after Kiwi star Spencer Leniu ruptures testicle

Spencer Leniu has been told by doctors he will be out for a month after he ruptured a testicle at training, but the club hopes he will be back playing sooner.

Penrith medical staff will turn to the UFC to source different protective cups to help fast-track the return of Spencer Leniu after he ruptured a testicle at training.

Leniu collided with Panthers giant Eddie Blacker during an opposed session on Wednesday night, but was initially unaware of the damage he had caused until half an hour later while in the shower.

The club’s welfare officer Kevin Kingston rushed him to Nepean Hospital where Leniu underwent surgery.

Leniu was ruled out of Friday’s heavyweight clash against the Sydney Roosters, and while doctors told him he would be sidelined for more than a month, Panthers physio Pete Green remains optimistic he can have the rampaging forward back in less time, especially with the use of the right protective cup.

The 22-year-old has one last chance to press his NSW Origin credentials when the premiers take on Brisbane next Thursday night.

But with the bye the following week, then a long turnaround until a Sunday game, Leniu is likely to be kept on ice until round 14.

Green said the club would lean on James Te Huna, one of the first Aussie stars on the mixed martial arts scene, to assist them in identifying the best protective equipment.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Leniu scores for the Panthers against the Warriors in Brisbane last weekend.

Leniu can also take heart knowing North Queensland’s Tom Dearden’s made a quick return from the same injury last year.

Dearden missed just one game for the Cowboys after copping a wayward knee against the Warriors in round 23 and returned for a week before the finals.

“We’re going to have to protect Spence with the right UFC-style ‘hectors’ at training and in games,” Green told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“We know there’s a lot at stake for Spence with Origin around the corner. It’s highly unlikely he will play against the Broncos, but we also won’t rule it out until we’ve sourced all the expert medical opinions.

“There are so many different protective cups on the market now. And with the right protection, it’s almost impossible to cop a really good knock there if you’re wearing one.

“We’ll speak with Jamie and then speak with Spence.”

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Leniu’s team-mates show their elation at his try against the Warriors.

The first sign Leniu was in trouble was when he failed to complete some extras with the other middle forwards at the end of training.

“It was such an innocuous tackle, he was making a front-on tackle and copped an accidental from the biggest man in our squad [Blacker],” Green said.

“Nobody knew he did it. He didn’t even get up ginger, he continued to train and kept it to himself.

“He normally does extras with the middles at the end of training, but he didn’t, and that was the first sign something was wrong.

“It wasn’t until he showered up we knew he was in trouble.

“Depending on the size of the rupture, some will bleed straight away and within ten minutes the testis can be three times the size. Others you wouldn’t know you had until the next day.

“It is a medical emergency if you don’t catch it. We’re lucky his symptoms came about quickly while we were still at training.”

Leniu was keen to take on his future employers, especially childhood hero Jared Waerea-Hargreaves who will remain at Bondi in 2024.

“I looked up to Jared growing up, and being a New Zealand kid, and watching him play in the early days, he’s obviously a good role model for front-rowers,” Leniu said.

“He’s had that impact on the game for such a long time now. I’m not looking too far ahead, but if I get that chance to play with him, I’d love to be a sponge and pick his brain.”