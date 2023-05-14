Off-contract Shaun Johnson emphasises value to Warriors during win over Bulldogs

Shaun Johnson showcased his leadership and game management during the Warriors’ 24-12 win over the Bulldogs in Sydney on Friday night.

Relieved Warriors coach Andrew Webster should have run a sweepstake about how long it would take before he fielded questions on the topic of Shaun Johnson's future in Sydney on Friday night.

Having watched the Warriors snap their three-game losing streak by beating the Bulldogs 24-12 in their NRL match at Accor Stadium, Webster only had to wait a couple of minutes until the subject of his halfback cropped-up during post-match interviews.

No-one should have been surprised, either. Especially not Webster.

With the West Tigers reportedly chasing the in-form Johnson, who like their halfback Luke Brooks is off-contract at the end of the season, Webster indicated it was vital to maintain dialogue with Johnson to ensure all parties at the Warriors understood each other's position.

"Shaun and I have a good relationship,'' Webster said. "We know where that's at, and how that looks. We will work that out at the right time. I have got no further comment on that, except that him and I talk regularly.''

Yet, there was more to come. Johnson's performances at the Warriors have been instrumental in the team winning six of their matches this season, and when pressed on the veteran player's impact on his team-mates, Webster didn't reverse out of the conversation.

SKY SPORT Shaun Johnson and Ronald Volkman's kicking games set up much-needed win for Warriors over Bulldogs.

"I just think he should be proud of the fact, if there are people on this side of the ditch [in Australia] that want him,'' Webster added.

"People want him to come back because they have seen how well he is playing, they think he is going to contribute and make an impact for the team.''

Webster stated that the club wasn't yet at the stage where they were worried about Johnson moving on: "What I am concerned about is that Shaun and I have really good communication with each other, and if we continue to do that everything is going to be fine.

"Now, off the field, I can only tell you what I have seen. I can't comment on what … Shaun is the best to comment 'is he happy at home in New Zealand?' But it certainly looks that way.

"He has always played his best football here. So, yeah, you would have to ask him.''

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Ronald Volkman ignored the pain from a compound fracture in his finger to score the game sealing try against the Bulldogs on Friday night.

Although the Warriors are already grooming several young halfbacks, including Ronald Volkman, who emphasised his toughness when he suffered a nasty compound fracture to a finger but stayed on the field to score the final try to seal the result against the Bulldogs, no-one should have to remind them of how much value Johnson, 32, when playing at his best, can bring.

It has been reported that the Tigers could be prepared to fork out as much as A$700,000 to woo him across to Sydney.

After the 18-6 loss to the Panthers in Sydney on May 6, Johnson confirmed he was assessing his options: "All I will say is I'm loving my footy right now, I'm loving being a part of this group, I'm loving being a part of this environment, and what will be, will be.”

Johnson showcased his skills when he set-up Josh Curran for the first try against the Bulldogs with a well-weighted kick, and then punted on the third tackle for Dallin Watene-Zelezniak to score just before halftime.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Shaun Johnson is off-contract at the end of this season.

Given the turmoil of the previous week, when Jason Parris, the CEO of One NZ, alleged the Warriors were being dudded by the referees, the win over the Bulldogs was a perfect way to slam the door on that controversy.

Having the bye means the Warriors' next match will be against the Broncos in Napier on May 27.

The short break will give Webster time to assess his walking wounded. Volkman was expected to have surgery on Saturday to repair his finger, but was confident he would be fit to play the Broncos.

The 20-year-old didn't have a painkilling needle at half-time because his finger was already going numb.

Hooker Wayne Egan also left the field with a sore calf, but Webster hoped it wouldn't be serious.

"It was a gritty win. It was a big moment in our year, going into a bye,'' Webster stated. "I think every team is going to say that but there is something about it. It just feels better, knowing that we get a little bit of time off.''