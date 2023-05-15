Kevin Sinfield carries former Leeds team-mate Rob Burrow over the line in emotional finish to marathon

Rugby league icon Kevin Sinfield carries Rob Burrow over the finish line of a marathon aiming to raise funds for MND and other causes.

English rugby league icon Kevin Sinfield stopped short of the finish to carry friend and former team-mate Rob Burrow over the line of a marathon dedicated to him.

The inaugural event in Leeds, England was named after Burrow, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019.

Sinfield, the ex-Leeds Rhinos captain who has since become an assistant coach for England’s rugby team, pushed his former international and club team-mate around the course in a specially designed wheelchair.

In emotional scenes as they reached the finish at Leeds’ Headingley Stadium, Sinfield was helped in lifting Burrow out of his wheelchair before carrying him across the line to the delight of spectators.

The marathon (42.2km) was aiming to raise funds for Burrow’s charity, The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease Appeal, among a host of other causes.

Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images Kevin Sinfield has completed several ventures to raise money for charities in honour of his friend and former team-mate, Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019.

Sinfield has raised more than £8million (NZ$16m) for MND charities with other ventures, such as running seven back-to-back ultra marathons in a tribute to Burrow’s former number seven jersey he wore while playing for the Rhinos in a decorated club career.

He completed the last of those ultra marathons last November and crossed the finish line at half-time of the Rugby League World Cup final at Old Trafford in Manchester.