Dolphins drop cult hero Valynce Te Whare for NRL Rd 12 game versus Storm

Former Waikato rugby winger storms into the NRL for Wayne Bennett's Dolphins.

The Dolphins' overnight sensation Valynce Te Whare has been dropped to reserve grade to make way for Brenko Lee, despite scoring two tries on first-grade debut.

Te Whare, who had not played rugby league until last year, bullied opposite player Siosifa Talakai in his first NRL game as the Dolphins ran out to an impressive 36-16 upset win over Cronulla at Magic Round two weeks ago.

But the burly rugby union convert will need to wait at least another week to play a second NRL game after coach Wayne Bennett recalled Lee, who has recovered from a hamstring injury to take his place in the centres at home against the Melbourne Storm on Saturday.

The 117kg battering ram, known by fans as 'Val Meninga', dreamed of playing for the All Blacks when he was a schoolboy sprinter in New Zealand and running 100m in 11 seconds.

A groundsman at Kayo Stadium last year, the 2022 season was Te Whare's first in league and he shone in the Queensland Cup for Redcliffe.

He was discovered by Dolphins recruitment chief Peter O'Sullivan playing schoolboy rugby in New Zealand.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Valynce Te Whare of the Dolphins scores a try during the round 10 NRL match against the Cronulla Sharks.

Bennett predicted after Te Whare's debut “the bigger the occasion the better he will play”.

“Some players have that kind of psyche and it is part of his DNA,” Bennett said.

Elsewhere, Josh Addo-Carr and Jake Trbojevic each have a chance to build a last-minute case for NSW selection after recovering from their respective ankle and calf injuries to line up in round 12.

Addo-Carr had been set to play for Canterbury in round 11 before tweaking his ankle at training last week, but after more than a month out he will need to prove he has returned to full fitness in order to earn a State of Origin recall.

Trbojevic returns to a Manly side down on confidence but one that also welcomed five-eighth Josh Schuster back from the latest of his injury woes.

Parramatta halfback Mitch Moses has recovered from concussion and will resume halfback duties against South Sydney.

- with Stuff