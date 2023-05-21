Felise Kaufusi faces potential Origin ban after Dolphins' fiery clash with Storm teammates

Felise Kaufusi (R) of the Dolphins embraces former Storm teammate Justin Olam but faces a date with the judiciary for a high shot in Melbourne’s eight-point win.

Wayne Bennett says Dolphins enforcer Felise Kaufusi should get no more than a fine for his high shot on Storm prop Christian Welch as Queensland sweats on the decision of the match review committee.

Kaufusi was sin-binned and put on report in the second minute of the Storm's 24-16 win over the Dolphins on Saturday night at Suncorp Stadium.

He was suspended for four weeks earlier in the season for a shot on Newcastle's Jackson Hastings.

Kaufusi is a certainty to be named in the Maroons team for the State of Origin series opener on May 31 in Adelaide but will almost certainly miss the clash if charged with a high grade offence after Sunday's review.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images The Storm celebrate a try as the Dolphins’ Kenny Browmich (L) looks up at the replay screen.

Storm coach Craig Bellamy was diplomatic when quizzed on the actions of the 31-year-old, who he coached in two premierships wins in 2017 and 2020.

"Obviously, things happen in the heat of the moment out there," Bellamy said.

"He is not thinking about missing Origin, but if he gets suspended he will miss Origin. There might be a heavy price for him."

Bennett said Kaufusi's high shot was "no big deal" as Welch was not concussed and did not leave the field.

He pointed to the $A1800 fine handed down to Penrith and NSW No.6 Jarome Luai for pushing a touch judge on Thursday night in the Panthers 15-4 win over Brisbane,.

"He got a fine, didn't he?

"If you look like being in Origin you are a real good chance of getting a fine or not guilty," Bennett said.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Former New Zealand sevens rugby international Will Warbrick scores for the Storm against the Dolphins.

Bennett was asked if he believed a fine should be sufficient in this instance, for a shot he said wasn't vicious or malicious.

"I would say for that. If he is charged it would be no more than that," Bennett said.

Bennett has coached Queensland on 25 occasions. Bellamy has previously coached NSW. Both are straight shooters and know the ramifications for Kaufusi.

"I don't know whether he would do the same thing if he had his time over again," Bellamy said.

"The sunshine up here mightn't be so good for him. It might make him more aggressive," he grinned

"He seems to be on the angry pills, but I can't remember having to pull him back too far with us.

"He was always an aggressive player, especially defensively. You want that out of your players but there has got to be a level where you can't go above. Perhaps he has stepped over that a couple of times this year."

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Kenny Bromwich of the Dolphins is tackled by his former Storm teammates. He was placed on report for dangerous contact in a separate incident.

Dolphins back-rower Kenny Bromwich was also put on report for dangerous contact on former Storm teammate Nick Meaney.

Dolphins captain Jesse Bromwich, a former Storm captain himself, was asked about the fire and brimstone.

"I think the first time you play against your old club that is always going to be the case," he said.

"We did have a little chat about it during the week, but we didn't stick to that. For me the thing with 'Fus' is that we love it when he goes out there and is aggressive and really changes the game.

"He gives us so much momentum. We encourage that sort of behaviour. Swinging arms, I'm not too sure about, but we love it when he is aggressive."

Tigers dazzle

Tim Sheens wants to meet with the NRL over its standard of officiating, after launching a strangely-timed rant following Wests Tigers' record-breaking 66-18 win over North Queensland.

Despite claiming the club's biggest win in almost 15 years, Sheens was left furious over several calls at Leichhardt Oval on Saturday night.

He took the firmest exception to the application of offside rulings, claiming a second-half try to Luciano Leilua should have been denied with the Cowboy in front of the kicker.

Adding insult to injury, he was then left frustrated by referee Ben Cummins' decision to call back a Stefano Utoikumanu intercept moments later, when a Tigers teammate was called offside.

Matt King/Getty Images Starford To'a of the Tigers celebrates with Apisai Koroisau of the Tigers after scoring one of his two tries against the Cowboys.

Play was initially allowed to continue as Cummins ran up field, before he eventually blew a penalty and handed the ball back to the Cowboys.

North Queensland scored from the next set to make it 36-18 with 20 minutes to play, before the Tigers killed off their momentum and scored five more late tries.

"I will be at the referee's bunker and onto it next week, big time," Sheens said.

"If Luc wasn't offside I can't believe it. And then they come back when Stef's run half the field to picked up a player that had nothing to do with it. Ridiculous

"The 10 metres was ridiculous. To say we come back 50 metres for a line break, comes back and penalises us.

"And then they were offside (by a long way) sometimes on the short line. So inconsistent."

Matt King/Getty Images Tigers half Luke Brooks and his family pose before his 200th NRL game against the Cowboys at Leichhardt Oval on Saturday.

Sheens was also unhappy with bunker official Kasey Badger's decision to deny Joe Ofahengaue a first-half try, when it was ruled he did not apply downward pressure chasing a kick.

"Ofahengaue scored," Sheens said.

"I don't care what she says in the bunker, Ofahengaue's put both forearms at the ball there on the ground. That's a try.

"I'm not happy, so I'm going to go and say a few things.

"I don't care about the scoreline. I'm not happy."

Ponga HIA scare

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Kalyn Ponga of the Knights receives attention from the trainer before a HIA assessment against Cronulla.

Incumbent Queensland fullback Kalyn Ponga was sent for a head injury assessment while Nicho Hynes furthered his case for Origin selection as Cronulla moved into a share of the NRL ladder lead with a 26-6 win over Newcastle.

There were initial concerns for Ponga in the opening minutes of the match when his head made contact with the shoulder of Ronaldo Mulitalo in a tackle and the Knights five-eighth lay motionless on the ground.

But he eventually jogged from the field with the trainer and subsequently passed his HIA, deemed a category two.

The 25-year-old returned to the field and scored immediately to level the scores early on but Newcastle's second-half efforts were undone by errors as Cronulla logged their seventh win of the year heading into a bye next week.

"I stayed down a little bit just from the contact, but in terms of my head and concussion side of things, I felt pretty good," Ponga said.

"I've been through this more than enough times now, I know what the procedure is and what to go through and I felt really good. I felt confident to come back."

Hynes was again instrumental in attack and perfect off the boot as his side registered their 11th win from the last 15 encounters against the Novocastrians.

AT A GLANCE

Matt King/Getty Images Junior Tupou got two of the Tigers’ 11 tries in a strong performance against the Storm.

At Brisbane: Storm 24 (Will Warbrick, Cameron Munster, Eliesa Katoa, Reimis Smith tries; Nick Meany 4 goals) Dolphins 16 (Jamayne Isaako 2 Kodi Nikorima tries; Isaako 2 goals). HT: 24-4.

At Sydney: Wests Tigers 66 (Junior Tupou 2, Starford To’a 2, David Nofoaluma 2, Stefano Utoikamanu, Jahream Bula, Fonua Pole, Joe Ofahengaue, John Bateman tries; Brandon Wakeham 8, Apisai Koroisau 2, Luke Brooks goals) Cowboys 18 (Kyle Feldt, Luciano Leilua, Reuben Cotter tries; Valentine Holmes 3 goals). HT: 24-6.

At Coffs Harbour: Sharks 24 (William Kennedy, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Connor Tracey, Royce Hunt tries; Nicho Hynes 4 goals) Knights 6 (Kalyn Ponga try; Lachlan Miller goal). HT: 12-6.