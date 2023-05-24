Black Ferns sevens star Tyla Nathan-Wong switches codes, signs with the Dragons in NRLW

Tyla Nathan-Wong will switch codes to play for the Dragons in the NRLW.

Tyla Nathan-Wong has been granted a release from her sevens contract to fulfil a childhood dream of playing rugby league professionally.

New Zealand Rugby confirmed on Wednesday that the Black Ferns sevens playmaker, who has won everything in the game’s shorter form, would be switching codes to join the St George Illawarra Dragons for the new NRLW season between July and October.

The 28-year-old admitted her coach, Corey Sweeney, had reservations about the move while he prepares the Black Ferns sevens for the defence of their Olympic title at next July’s Paris Games.

However, there is a long off-season for sevens – the World Series finished last Sunday and won’t return until December – and players of Nathan-Wong’s calibre have been targeted by NRLW clubs for their expanding competition.

READ MORE:

* Stacey Waaka among Kiwi players joining Ruby Tui in Premier Rugby Sevens in United States

* Samoa beat All Blacks Sevens in London for bronze, Argentina wins title

* Black Fern Cheyelle Robins-Reti switches codes, signs for Canberra Raiders in NRLW

* New Zealand teams gain sevens supremacy ahead of huge Olympic season



“His main role is obviously to get the team as prepared [for Paris] as best they can,” Nathan-Wong said.

“Initially, he was a little bit concerned, but he fully supports my decision and how it’s good for my mental and physical game.

“Hopefully, I'm welcomed back with open arms at the end of the [NRLW] season.”

Brett Hemmings/Getty Images Tyla Nathan-Wong is off to play rugby league for the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Nathan-Wong said she remains keen to play at the Paris Olympics and is expected to return for the Black Ferns sevens.

“This is a little sideways step in the lead-up. I know I'm going to be able to develop my game massively and learn so much from league,” she said.

“It can only enhance my rugby skills if I do make my way back to sevens.”

Former sevens team-mate Gayle Broughton, another gold medallist from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics who will play for the Brisbane Broncos, also switched codes last year and Niall Guthrie has quit sevens to join the Gold Coast Titans.

The NRLW also tried to tempt Ruby Tui, who re-signed with the Black Ferns until 2024, in an age when professional opportunities in women’s sport are accelerating.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Corey Sweeney will coach the Black Ferns sevens through to next year’s Paris Olympics.

Black Ferns coach Allan Bunting has admitted the threat of the NRLW pinching talent from rugby is a “concern”, although NZ Rugby retained nearly all its star players when announcing this year’s Black Ferns contracts in 15s.

Outside the Black Ferns, however, Super Rugby Aupiki can’t yet provide players with the certainty of a professional contract for next season.

Its future is still being reviewed, after its opening two seasons as a semi-professional competition, and league might be an alternative.

Cheyelle Robins-Reti, a former Black Fern and sevens player, signed for the Canberra Raiders in the NRLW after not getting a Black Ferns contract.

Nathan-Wong, who has been with NZ Rugby’s professional sevens programme since 2012, said the greater options in women’s sport provided “good, healthy competition” for rugby.

She also played one test in 15s for the Black Ferns last year but wasn’t picked in their World Cup-winning squad after suffering a concussion on her debut.

“I come from a big league family. I've always loved it and that was my very first sport,” she said.

“I was playing alongside the boys at six-years-old, and with my cousins, and my dad was the coach.

“When the NRLW started [in 2018], I was like 'man, that is so cool'.

“Obviously, I was in the thick of it with the sevens programme, but I thought how cool would that be to one day come across [to league]. Post the Tokyo Olympics, it sprung up again, so I thought this could be an option for me.

”My grandfather was the first full-blood Chinese man to play for Auckland in league. He potentially could have played for the Kiwis, but he broke his leg.”

Nathan-Wong said she was looking at playing five-eighth – she has strong kicking and passing games – and had interest from multiple teams.

She was lured to the Dragons, who will be coached by Jamie Soward, and is keen to link up with Kiwi Ferns star and Dally M Medal winner Raecene McGregor.

“Seeing her as No 7 and the potential of partnering her in the halves, I was ‘like man, I could learn so much from her because I’m coming in fresh’.

“I want to learn as much as I can as quick as I can.”