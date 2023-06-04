Parramatta Eels star Dylan Brown charged with sexual touching in Sydney pub

Dylan Brown in action for the Eels during the round 13 NRL match against North Queensland Cowboys.

Parramatta and Kiwis five-eighth Dylan Brown has been charged with five counts of sexual touching without consent after an alleged incident at a Double Bay hotel in Sydney on Saturday night.

Brown, one of the highest profile players at the Eels, was the subject of a complaint to staff at the Golden Sheaf pub.

NSW Police confirmed that Brown is due to answer the charges at the Downing Centre Local Court this week.

“About 11.40pm yesterday officers attached to Eastern Suburbs PAC were called to a hotel on South Head Rd at Double Bay following a report of sexual touching,” a police statement read.

“Police arrested a 22-year-old man. He was taken to Waverley Police Station where he has been charged with sexually touch another person without consent.

“He was granted bail to appear before Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday, June 7.”

SKY SPORT The Kiwis have called up Dylan Brown, 21, after impressive displays for Parramatta in the NRL. (First published June 2022)

The Eels have had the bye this weekend and play the Bulldogs next Monday afternoon.

“The Parramatta Eels have been made aware of an incident involving Dylan Brown last night,” Parramatta said in a statement.

“The club has advised the NRL integrity unit as per our normal process. As it is a police matter, the club will not be making further comment at this time”.

An NRL spokesperson confirmed the NRL Integrity Unit is aware of the matter and is liaising with the Eels and NSW Police.

Brown, 22, was born in Auckland and has played five tests for New Zealand. He’s played 95 games for the Eels since making his NRL debut with the team in 2019 at the age of 18, scoring 25 tries.

The offence of sexual touching without consent carries a maximum penalty of five years jail time in NSW, meaning it does not fall under the automatic stand-down threshold required by the NRL policy, which is for a serious offence carrying an 11-year imprisonment term.

But NRL chief Andrew Abdo has the ability to use “discretionary powers” to stand down a player if they are charged with alleged offences involving women or domestic violence.

Police have also taken out an interim apprehended violence order (AVO) out against Brown.

Brown has long been an important figure in the Eels fortunes and has warmed into his season this year after a slow start like many of his teammates.

He is seen as a key pillar in the club’s long-term future, re-signing last December on a lucrative eight-year deal containing several options in his favour, the first of which sees him off-contract in 2025.

- with AP, Stuff