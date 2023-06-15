Investigation underway as 'final goodbyes' flood in for league player Tere Livingston

An investigation is underway after a Bay of Plenty league player was critically injured during a weekend game.

The New Zealand Rugby League is now investigating what happened at the incident, which was at Mitchell Park in Tauranga in a shield competition on June 10.

Pāpāmoa Bulldogs rugby league player Tere Livingston was critically injured on the field.

In the incident, Livingstone suffered a major brain injury from which he will not recover, his club said in a message to members.

“We've received the devastating news that Tere won't recover.”

Livingston’s partner, Chloe Withrington, said she knew many would want to say their final goodbyes, and would share arrangements soon.

“I am utterly broken, torn in two,” she told the community in a heartbreaking message about her partner’s injury.

“You were the most generous, warm-hearted person on this earth. The most doting father to our son ... I will miss you every minute for the rest of my life.”

A fundraiser to support the family with funeral costs has already raised more than $50,000.

“Tere's partner Chloe and their beautiful 19-month-old baby boy, Nīkora, will be deeply impacted by these circumstances. An amazing man on and off the field, Tere has impacted us all,” the Bulldogs club wrote.

“His fun-loving nature is unmatched and the community of people who love him will feel his loss immensely.”

New Zealand Rugby League chief executive Greg Peters said an investigation into the incident was underway.

“We are deeply saddened by the extremely tragic incident that occurred at Mitchell Park over the weekend with Pāpāmoa player Tere Livingstone.

“NZRL won’t provide details on the incident at this stage. However, a full investigation is underway. Our thoughts are with the Livingstone whānau, Coastline District and Pāpāmoa Bulldogs’ community.”

The game on Saturday took place at Mitchell Park in Brookfield, Tauranga.

Livingstone was part of the Pāpāmoa Bulldogs senior men’s team, competing in a round-robin format for the 2023 Coastline District Rugby League Werohia Shield, against current title holders Ōtūmoetai Eels.

Pāpāmoa Bulldogs chairperson Jubert Moeke was on his way to Waikato Hospital to be with Livingstone’s family, and said he could not comment on what had happened to cause the accident while the investigation was ongoing.

A witness to the incident said it was “tough to see on Saturday, rest in peace brother”.

Members of the club travelled to Waikato Hospital and will not be playing games this weekend.