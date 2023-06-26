Reece Walsh in trouble again after foul-mouthed tirade in Broncos' NRL loss

Reece Walsh of the Broncos disputes a call by the referee during their round 17 NRL match against the Titans in Brisbane.

Former Warriors bad boy Reece Walsh is in trouble with officialdom again, just days after being sent off in game two of State of Origin.

The Brisbane Broncos fullback has been referred to the judiciary on an ungraded contrary conduct charge for his foul-mouthed tirade during Sunday’s defeat to the Gold Coast Titans.

Referee Chris Butler marched the Broncos back 10 metres after Walsh swore twice following a penalty given against Walsh for obstruction.

Butler warned any more misbehaviour from the Queensland representative would see him sent from the field, but Walsh later posted on Instagram that he hadn’t directed his abuse at Butler.

“I was not talking too [sic] the ref, I clearly say that!! Can also see Patty [Carrigan] come over and talk too [sic] me!!” Walsh posted.

Last Wednesday night, the Maroons star was fined 23% of his State of Origin match fee after being sent off for a headbutt on Blues’ Jarome Luai late in Queensland’s series-clinching win.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Jarome Luai of the Blues and Reece Walsh of the Maroons scuffle during game two of the State of Origin series.

Walsh played for the NZ Warriors in the 2021 and 2022 seasons before being given an early release from his contract to re-join the Brisbane Broncos. In September 2021, Walsh admitted to possession of cocaine after his arrest at a Surfers Paradise night spot – he was later fined $5000 by the NRL and suspended for the first two games of the 2022 season.