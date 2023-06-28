Kiwis, Parramatta NRL star Dylan Brown pleads guilty to two counts of sexual touching

Dylan Brown has missed the Eels’ last three NRL games after being charged with five counts of sexual touching.

The NRL will consider whether Dylan Brown requires further suspension after the Parramatta playmaker pleaded guilty to two charges of sexual touching.

Brown was sentenced to a Community Correction Order for a period of 18 months when the matter returned to Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday.

The Kiwis international was originally charged with five counts of sexual touching, with court documents alleging he touched a woman without her consent, on the breasts, five times between 11.19pm and 11.20pm at the Golden Sheaf hotel last month.

After pleading guilty to two of the charges, police withdrew the other three.

Brown will also be subject to an apprehended personal violence order, binding him to conditions including not harassing, threatening or stalking the victim.

The development puts Brown’s immediate playing future into the NRL’s court. Under the NRL’s no-fault stand-down policy, players charged with an offence carrying a maximum prison term of 11 years or more are automatically stood down until their court proceedings are finalised.

While Brown’s charges didn’t meet that threshold, NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo used his discretionary power to stand him down when five charges were initially laid.

The Eels are hopeful Abdo will reconsider his stance now that the charge count is now down to two.

Parramatta is hoping that a case involving George Burgess could be a precedent that works in their favour. The former Dragons prop was allowed to continue playing while facing a sexual touching charge following an alleged incident in March of last year.

Brown, arguably Parramatta’s best player this season, has already missed three games of football while suspended. The Eels have a bye this weekend, but will be hopeful the 23-year-old will be available for the clash against the Warriors on Saturday week.

The NRL integrity unit will review Wednesday’s court developments and then consider whether further sanctions, including fines and additional playing bans, are appropriate.

The Eels have performed admirably in Brown’s absence, winning six games in a row. Daejarn Asi and Ryan Matterson have been solid filling in at five-eighth, helping the club into the top-eight after a slow start to the season.

The Eels and the NRL are expected to release a statement later on Wednesday.