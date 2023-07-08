Canberra Raiders recreate Ashes controversy with epic NRL try celebration

The Canberra Raiders have produced one of the all-time best try celebrations ever seen in the NRL, recreating the controversial Ashes wicket from earlier in the week.

Alex Carey’s stumping of Jonny Bairstow on the final day of the second test at Lord’s had been the talk of the sporting world, and the Raiders wasted little time in imitating the play in their match against the St George Illawarra Dragons in Wollongong on Friday night, all for a good cause.

After Kiwi winger Jordan Rapana went over to open the scoring in the ninth minute of their 36-26 win, half the visiting side proceeded to take up their positions, with Rapana being Aussie bowler Cameron Green, hooker Zac Woolford playing Carey, and Englishman Elliott Whitehead being game enough to take the role of fellow countryman Bairstow, as several other fielders gathered around.

And it played out to perfection.

“Oh the stumping, and the Pom is out,” cried Fox Sports commentator Dan Ginnane.

“Sportsbet, I can say this with authority, that’s worth more than five [thousand].”

That was in relation to the post-try fun being part of a month-long ‘Try July’ promotion by the betting agency, which has returned for a fourth season.

For every try celebration in July – featuring four rounds of NRL, two rounds of NRLW and State of Origin III – Sportsbet will this season donate $5000 to the recovery efforts of Nathan Stapleton and Daniel Anderson, who were both left quadriplegics last year.

Former Sharks fullback Stapleton suffered a spinal cord injury while playing a country rugby union match in NSW, while former Warriors coach Anderson was involved in a body surfing accident on the NSW Central Coast.