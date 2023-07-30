Why the Warriors’ revival under Andrew Webster is the feelgood sports story of the year

Sam Wilson is a Stuff sports reporter

OPINION: Warriors fans have long been a glass half-full bunch.

How else do you explain those hardy souls turning up in their droves week in, week out at Mt Smart to watch a team that, historically at least, has flattered to deceive?

Indeed, during their 28-year history, the Auckland-based outfit have made only two NRL grand final appearances, losing both times. The last of their meagre eight finals appearances came back in 2018, when Stephen Kearney was at the helm.

Since then, there has been very little to cheer with the Warriors occupying the lower rungs of the NRL ladder season after disappointing season.

Last year the club plunged to new depths, narrowly avoiding the ignominy of the wooden spoon in a wretched campaign marred by Covid-19 and a coaching and player exodus.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Warriors fans during the round 18 NRL match against South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Yet still those loyal supporters stuck by their beloved ‘Wahs’, while everyone else laughed at those 70-point Anzac Day massacres and 29-10 thrashings against 11 men.

And that unwavering devotion is finally being rewarded as the Warriors enjoy their best campaign for more than two decades.

As they enter their third bye week, the Kiwi side are sitting pretty in third place after 12 wins from their 19 games.

They then have a favourable run home against five teams outside the playoff places to complete the regular season.

Not even the most optimistic fan could have envisaged such a scenario in the summer, even with the return of Kiwis fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and the additions of veteran utility Dylan Walker, standoff Te Maire Martin and second rower Marata Niukore to the roster.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Shaun Johnson of the Warriors celebrates his drop goal in golden point extra time to win the match during the round 21 NRL match against the Raiders.

After all, they had appointed a rookie coach in Andrew Webster, who cut his teeth as an assistant and never held a head coaching position. He would need time to instil his philosophy and turn the Warriors into a competitive force once again.

Or so everyone thought. Turns out the 41-year-old Australian made the transition with ease, transforming the Warriors into one of the competition’s best – and most entertaining – sides in little over six months.

Some of the footy they have played this year has been a sight to behold, from the scarcely believable comeback from 20-0 down against the Sharks, to the humiliation of an Eels side riding a five-game winning streak.

There has been the odd slip-up (that sorry showing against Souths in the Auckland rain springs to mind), but this Warriors vintage appears to be made of sterner stuff than sides of the recent past, which had a tendency to fold under the slightest pressure.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Warriors player Dallin Watene-Zelezniak dives over for another try.

In his short time in charge, Webster has fashioned a remarkable spirit within the group. This is no longer a team reliant on a moment of individual genius to win games, as was often the case in Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s heyday. Everyone has a part to play, with egos left at the dressing room door.

Take Shaun Johnson, playing arguably the best footy of his career under Webster. The veteran halfback has completely bought into the new ethos at the club and is reaping the benefits, finding the consistency that for so often eluded him.

With that top eight spot virtually secured, Warriors fans are now daring to dream that this actually might be their year.

And why not? In an open comp with no one outstanding team, they have as good a chance of anyone of going all the way, provided they can keep their key personnel fit and firing for the remainder of the season, which resumes for them against the Gold Coast Titans away on Friday night.

But whatever happens, Webster deserves plaudits for bringing the good times back to Mt Smart and giving long-suffering fans a team they can be proud of. The Warriors’ resurgence from cellar dwellers to title chasers has been the feelgood story of the year.