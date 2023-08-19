NBA star Steven Adams joins Warriors for selfies, team song after win over Sea Eagles

NBA basketball player Steven Adams takes a selfie with Warriors player Dallin Watene-Zelezniak after their win over the Sea Eagles in Auckland.

Warriors stars Shaun Johnson and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak turned into wide-eyed fans themselves for a special visitor after their NRL win over the Manly Sea Eagles in Auckland.

After Watene-Zelezniak lit up the renamed Daniel Anderson Stadium with three tries in the Warriors’ 29-22 win on Friday night, NBA basketballer Steven Adams added more star power to the post-match.

Adams snapped selfies with Watene-Zelezniak and Johnson, then joined them all in the dressing room for their team song.

Video posted on social media shows the Warriors belting out the song with Adams sitting enjoying the moment.

The Memphis Grizzlies centre is recovering from a knee injury which ruled him out of contention for the Tall Blacks squad for the World Cup which starts on Friday.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Steven Adams and Shaun Johnson after the Warriors’ win.

Adams has never played for the Tall Blacks but coach Pero Cameron said in June they were having positive conversations before it became clear the injury would sideline him. The NBA regular season starts on October 24.

The Warriors, meanwhile, sit third on the NRL ladder after their 15th win of the season, and are back in Auckland on Friday night against the Dragons.