Kalyn Ponga hurt as Knights confirm NRL finals berth while Raiders sweat over Cory Horsburgh ban

Newcastle have booked a fairytale NRL finals berth with a 32-6 thrashing of Cronulla, but their eighth straight win may have come at a cost as star player Kalyn Ponga injured his right shoulder.

It is now impossible for the Knights, who sat 14th on the ladder after 19 rounds, to be ousted from the top eight with a week to play in the regular season.

Ponga guided the Knights to Sunday's home victory, scoring their first try, putting them in position for their second and setting their fourth up as the Knights scored five unanswered four-pointers after halftime.

But the Newcastle captain lay in pain on the ground after receiving a late hit from Sharks centre Jesse Ramien ahead of Newcastle's fourth try in the final 20 minutes.

Ponga surrendered goalkicking duties to Dane Gagai but tried to play through the discomfort.

When Greg Marzhew crossed and put the result beyond doubt in the final 15 minutes, Ponga came off with what was believed to be an injury to his acromioclavicular (AC) joint.

Jenny Evans/Getty Images Kalyn Ponga of the Knights comes off after injury against the Sharks.

Knights coach Adam O'Brien had no prognosis post-match, but with a home final now locked up intimated he could rest Ponga for the clash with St George Illawarra next week even if the injury wasn't serious.

Dane Gagai or Lachie Miller appear the likely options to come in.

"I won't be stupid with (Ponga) that's for sure," O'Brien said.

"Lachie Miller hasn't left us yet. He's training well.

"He'll come in and do a good job."

Jenny Evans/Getty Images Kalyn Ponga reacts as he receives treatment.

Any long-term absence would be disastrous for Newcastle, given Ponga's pivotal role in resurrecting their season.

The Knights are already missing the other key cog in their attack, halfback Jackson Hastings, whose ankle injury forced him out of a second consecutive game on Sunday.

Despite the gaping defeat, the Sharks have likely done enough to seal a finals berth of their own.

They would only miss out if they lost by a large margin to Canberra next week, South Sydney beat the Sydney Roosters and North Queensland thrashed reigning premiers Penrith.

Jenny Evans/Getty Images Kalyn Ponga warms up before the Cronulla clash.

"It was disappointing in the end, that second half. We were just defending our tryline the whole day," Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon said of the Knights loss.

"I didn't think we exerted any pressure on them, we just kept releasing it."

The lowest Newcastle can finish is sixth, meaning they will host a home final for the first time since 2006 even if they lose to 16th-placed St George Illawarra next week.

Raiders reeling

Mark Nolan/Getty Images Raiders forward Corey Horsburgh faces a date with the judiciary.

Canberra have received even more pain out of their crucial loss to Brisbane, with Queensland State of Origin prop Corey Horsburgh facing a three-match ban for a shoulder charge.

Facing a potential must-win clash with Cronulla next weekend, Canberra were on Sunday told Horsburgh had been picked up for a 79th-minute hit on Broncos forward Corey Jensen.

The incident went unpenalised on field but was on Sunday morning deemed serious enough to attract a grade-one charge from the match review committee.

Players pulled up for a similar incident would usually be able to escape with a fine but the Raiders firebrand's poor disciplinary record means he will now miss three matches with an early guilty plea - or four if he fights the charge unsuccessfully.

Winger Jordan Rapana was also charged - for a trip on Selwyn Cobbo that had him sent to the sin bin - but can accept a $3000 fine that would allow him to face Cronulla.

Mark Nolan/Getty Images The Raiders’ Kiwis test wing Jordan Rapana is set to get a $3000 fine for a tripping incident against the Broncos.

The Raiders will know by the time they take the field whether they will need to beat the Sharks to play in the finals.

If North Queensland beat Penrith on Saturday, a loss against the Sharks would mean the Raiders miss finals, given their inferior points differential.

The latest developments will do little to please an already frustrated Raiders side whose season is hanging in the balance.

A win against the Broncos would have been enough for Canberra to wrap up a top-eight spot but coach Ricky Stuart was left fuming over several key calls in the 29-18 loss.

Stuart, who has racked up $A160,000 ($NZ 174,000) in fines throughout his career, claimed after the match he was "p...ed off".

The Raiders' main issue was with a late escort call against Hudson Young that killed off the hosts' last hopes of winning the game.

Canberra must now hope results fall in their favour over the final round of the season, or else face a do-or-die clash next Sunday against the Sharks.