Newsable: The mental strength it takes to be a Warrior

Shaun Johnson needs to be mentally strong. Dan Haesler is the man for the job.

What's going on in Shaun Johnson's head ahead of the Warriors huge preliminary final on Saturday?

Other than Johnson himself, perhaps no one knows this better than Dan Haesler. He's Johnson's mental skills coach. Johnson has even credited Haesler with helping to unlock his game.

So, how's the Warriors’ star halfback feeling?

Haesler answered this question on a special episode of Newsable, before the Warriors’ biggest game in more than a decade – a showdown with the Brisbane Broncos for a spot in the NRL grand final.

He speaks about how being under pressure is a positive thing for athletes.

“Pressure is earnt. Pressure gives you the opportunity to really uncover your greatness. And without it, good enough is good enough, and elite athletes, high performers in any field actually need to start looking for pressure moments in order to actually discover what it is they’re truly capable of. So that’s how we frame it, we don't want to avoid it, we actually want to walk towards it”.

On the episode, Haesler also discusses the many different ways players mentally prepare for games. He said there's more to it than just thinking about the games themselves.

Earlier this month, Newsable spoke to Warriors player, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, who loves to garden in the days leading up to a match. Haesler said hobbies like this aren't uncommon for athletes, and help them to manage pressure.

Karanama Ruru/Stuff Air New Zealand put on a special flight from Christchurch so Warriors fans could attend the semifinal in Auckland. Stuff reporter Karanama Ruru was along for the ride.

Listen to the full interview here.

Newsable is Stuff’s daily news podcast, wrapping up what’s worth talking about in a short package every weekday morning. You can find new episodes and more detail on our stories here or in our newsletter. Make sure to like and follow us wherever you get your podcasts and across Instagram and TikTok.