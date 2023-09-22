Yeah, Nah: Will the Warriors beat the Broncos and book their spot in the NRL grand final?

The Warriors have landed in Brisbane for their shot at booking the club’s first NRL grand final appearance in 12 years.

Coach Andrew Webster’s team take on the Brisbane Broncos at one of the world’s great sporting arenas, Suncorp Stadium, on Saturday night (9.50pm NZT) for the right to play the grand final the following Sunday.

The TAB has the Broncos as heavy favourites after their week one shutout of the Storm, who face the Panthers in Friday’s other preliminary final.

Stuff Rival halfbacks Adam Reynolds of the Broncos and Shaun Johnson of the Warriors.

The Warriors, meanwhile, hammered the Knights at their Mt Smart fortress on Saturday night to leave their fans daring to dream of their first grand final appearance since 2011, when they lost to the Sea Eagles.

