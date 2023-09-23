Newsable: Warriors items being sold for thousands on Trade Me

Trade Me has seen a massive increase in Warriors listings, and fans are spending up large.

Fancy an ‘UPDWAH’ number plate?

Well, sorry, you’ve missed out. But one lucky Warriors fan bought one on Trade Me for $9350 recently.

But, don’t give up. If you’re looking for weird and wonderful items to show your Warriors pride ahead of their preliminary final against the Brisbane Broncos on Saturday, Trade Me has plenty to offer.

In the first three weeks of September, 18,000 searches for Warriors gear and memorabilia were made on the site. That’s 747% more than September last year.

TradeMe's Millie Silvester spoke on Newsable’s Warriors special.

”You can see that anything Warriors, at the moment, is really, really trending on site.

“What we do see is, people go, ‘oh, you know, the Warriors are having a really good season at the moment, I might list that thing that I’ve got hiding in the garage.’”

On the episode, Silvester reveals some of her favourite Warriors items up for grabs on Trade Me, including a 1995 Warriors jersey signed by every member of that year’s team, being sold for “a few grand”. Also in the mix is the perfect outfit for every little Warriors fan, and a car accessory that screams “up the Wahs.”

Listen to the full interview here.

Newsable is Stuff’s daily news podcast, wrapping up what’s worth talking about in a short package every weekday morning. You can find new episodes and more detail on our stories here or in our newsletter. Make sure to like and follow us wherever you get your podcasts and across Instagram and TikTok.