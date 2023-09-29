Warriors star Shaun Johnson withdraws from Kiwis end of year tests

A day after missing out on the Dally M Medal by a single point to Kalyn Ponga, Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson has made himself unavailable for the Kiwis end-of-season tests.

Coming off the best of his 13 NRL seasons, Johnson feels his body is in need of a break ahead of the upcoming Pacific Championship tests against Samoa, at Eden Park on October 21, and Australia in Melbourne a week later.

Johnson, 33, who was named as the halfback in the NRL’s Dally M team of the year, was not ruling out playing for the Kiwis in the future.

The 2014 Golden Boot winner was absent from the Warriors’ first finals match against the Panthers with a calf tear and was also managing a quad niggle late in the season.

“Where I am at, after the season I have had, I really feel like I do need a break,” Johnson told a press conference after Wednesday’s awards in Sydney.

1 NEWS The Warriors star said Kalyn Ponga had an impressive season that deserved recognition after being pipped for the prestigious award.

“I don’t ever turn down the opportunity to represent New Zealand, and I think a lot of people who know me know that, so this was a very hard decision but it was one that I am very comfortable with, and I am just going to enjoy some time with my family.”

Johnson led the Dally M Medal count going into the penultimate round, only for Ponga to claim a perfect six points and overtake the Warriors star for the tag of the game’s best player by just a single point.

He insisted he did not feel robbed, despite teammate Jazz Tevaga taking to social media to claim he was.

Johnson had entered Wednesday as the firm favourite after a superb NRL season, in which he returned the Warriors to the preliminary finals.

The Kiwis halfback led the count from round 20, before being pipped by Ponga.

The majority of controversy centred around Johnson not receiving votes in the 29-22 defeat of Manly in round 25, despite setting up a try and kicking the match-winning field goal.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Shaun Johnson of the Warriors and wife Kayla Johnson at the 2023 Dally M Awards in Sydney.

It capped a tough week for the Warriors, who were beaten in the preliminary final amid questions over a Reece Walsh forward pass before a Brisbane try.

“Congrats Kalyn but everyone knows it, SJ was robbed,” Tevaga posted on a since-deleted Instagram story.

“This is almost as bad as that forward pass.”

But Johnson insisted that was not the case.

“I wasn't (robbed),” Johnson said.

“I thought Kalyn had a great year. He was the centrepiece of the Knights going on their run.

“It was a really special run that he went on, so if there was going to be a person I thought that was going to get it, I thought it was going to be him.”

Johnson, who contemplated retirement at the end of last season, brought up his 200th game for the club and his 250th NRL appearance during his 2023 season, guiding the Warriors to the club’s first preliminary final since 2011.

At the midway point of the 2023 season, Johnson signed a one-year extension for the Warriors to play on in 2024.

- with AAP