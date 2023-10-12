Auckland Rugby League suspends three directors amid 'historic financial irregularities'

Auckland Rugby League (ARL) has suspended, with immediate effect, three of its board directors and says it is engaging with police and the Serious Fraud Office after financial irregularities at the organisation were identified in June.

ARL chief executive Rebecca Russell – who has been in the job 18 months – said in a statement on Thursday an investigation undertaken by PwC on instruction from the ARL management, shows “evidence of mis-applied funds”, dating back 10 years to March 2013.

“The initial findings of the confidential investigation, the culpability of any person named in the initial PwC report is yet to be determined,” the statement said.

There is no reference to board members on ARL’s website, and Russell would not name those who had been stood down in the “interest of natural justice”, when contacted by Stuff. The three suspended directors are also ARL members.

Board chair Shane Price, elected director Tasha Tasmania and two independent directors Struan Abernethy and Julian Butson “will continue to provide the governance necessary to ensure the ongoing activities and operations of ARL while a more comprehensive investigation is undertaken”.

Because of the “ongoing investigation”, Russell was unable to confirm if companies or organisations connected to the suspended board members were also under investigation.

She was also unable to confirm the amount of money involved as the “investigation is still in its preliminary stages”. There is no timeline for the investigation to be completed, she said.

Russell said all ARL stakeholders, staff, clubs and sponsors have been notified of the situation.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland Rugby League CEO Rebecca Russell (file photo).

NZ Rugby League (NZRL) chief executive Greg Peters said his organisation was not implicated, “but as the governing body we will await the outcome of the independent inquiry and will monitor the progress on that.”

The ARL is the largest of the seven regions in the NZRL, with approximately 30% of the country’s player base, including a high percentage of Pasifika and Māori players.

According to the ARL’s 2022 annual report, its overall equity was $20.3 million, and its cash balance $12.8m, up from $12.4m the previous year.

The Carlaw Heritage Trust, set up from the sale of Carlaw Park, continues to be a significant income earner for the ARL. The Trust was once part-owner of the Warriors NRL franchise.

The police and Serious Fraud Office were contacted for further comment. The SFO confirmed it had received a complaint from Auckland Rugby League. “No further comment will be given at this stage, including whether the SFO is investigating this matter,” its statement said.