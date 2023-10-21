Watch: New Zealand Kiwis and Toa Samoa face off with siva tau, haka before rugby league test in Auckland

The rival sides showed plenty of emotion in their haka and siva tau before the rugby league international at Eden Park.

Don't flinch, don't blink.

That seemed to be the essential approach from both sets of players as the Kiwis and Toa Samoa exchanged ferocious pre-match rituals at Eden Park on Saturday evening.

The visitors, who had huge crowd support for the Pacific Championships encounter in Auckland, performed their siva tau first, advancing towards their opponents and ending just millimetres away in a string of face-to-face staredowns.

After Samoa retreated, it was then the turn of the New Zealand side to move forward during their haka, until they also went nose-to-nose with their opposition.

Photosport/Stuff New Zealand and Toa Samoa players face off during pre-match challenges at Eden Park.

It was the final game of a triple header of rugby league, beginning with Melbourne Storm’s former All Blacks sevens star Will Warbrick scoring two tries as NZ Kiwis A defeated Tonga A 36-26.

The Kiwi Ferns then beat Tonga 28-10 in the women's international as Abigail Roache dotted down three times.