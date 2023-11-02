Watch: The CCTV video that cleared Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton

The case against Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton unravelled when CCTV footage of the alleged incident didn’t match up with the testimony of the most senior police official involved in their Canberra arrest.

Sergeant David Power, one of nine ACT Policing officers on the scene, had previously alleged that Wighton was ejected from a Fiction nightclub after he witnessed the NRL player with clenched fists, anger in his face and holding a man by the shirt.

Mitchell was charged with affray, fighting in a public place and resisting a territory official. His soon-to-be South Sydney teammate Wighton was charged with fighting in a public place and failing to comply with an exclusion direction.

NINE Jack Wighton, wearing a red shirt, embraces a fellow patron at Fiction nightclub.

However, Power’s version of events was challenged by Wighton’s lawyer, Steve Boland. After Boland recreated a timeline of events, based on footage of the alleged incident, Power admitted he gave false evidence while testifying against the rugby league stars.

“What I saw appears to have not happened and my memory has failed me,” Power said on the second day of the hearing.

Prosecutors dropped the charges against the pair on Wednesday.

Inside the nightclub

Jack Wighton, wearing a red shirt, embraces a fellow patron at Fiction nightclub. A few moments later Wighton brushes off an attempted second hug from the same man, before pushing away from a patron in a white T-shirt.

Nine police officers then enter the nightclub in search of Wighton, who puts his hands in the air and complies with directions.

Nine Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton outside court.

The Latrell Mitchell-Jack Wighton scuffle

Outside, Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton are seen pushing and shoving one other. The pair bump into each other and several other punters step in to pull them apart. Mitchell pushes them away as they are separated.

A wider angle of the scuffle shows about 10 people witnessed the altercation.

Police officers rush towards Mitchell and the incident spills onto the road. Within seconds, he is surrounded by nine police officers, who grab hold of him.

Mitchell pinned, fears for his life

The footage shows Latrell Mitchell following orders and dropping to his knees on the other side of the road’s footpath. Mitchell is then pinned face-down with his hands forced behind his back. Four police officers continue to use force after he is taken to the ground. The court heard that in these moments, Mitchell feared for his life.

“I am Latrell Mitchell,” Mitchell is heard screaming on the bodycam footage.

“I have a busted neck man.

“Please. My shoulders. Please. I have done nothing wrong. I have done nothing wrong.

“Please. I’m a black fella.”