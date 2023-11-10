Warriors commit to annual NRL match in Christchurch for next three seasons

It’s more than two years away from completion but the New Zealand Warriors have already committed to playing at the new Christchurch stadium.

In a joint press conference at the construction site of the Te Kaha Stadium on Friday, the Warriors, Venues Otautahi and Christchurch NZ confirmed the team would play an annual NRL match in Christchurch for the next three seasons.

Under the partnership the 2024 and 2025 fixtures will be played at Apollo Projects Stadium before taking the 2026 game to Christchurch’s new international arena, Te Kaha Stadium.

“This is such an exciting step forward for us as a club,” said One New Zealand Warriors CEO Cameron George.

“We’ve been eager to bring NRL games to the region for some time and the building of Te Kaha Stadium has helped to make that a reality.

“We’re so grateful to Venues Otautahi and Christchurch NZ for enabling this to happen.’’

At a cost of $683 million, the new stadium is scheduled to be completed in April 2026 – a long-awaited replacement for the old Lancaster Park which was demolished after the 2011 Christchurch earthquake.

