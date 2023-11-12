Why the NRL's fastest man is boxing for a 'parmie and a beer'

Manly Sea Eagles winger Jason Saab is taking on a new challenge ahead of the new NRL season.

In front of just a few hundred punters, and for only a few thousand dollars, Jason Saab will make his professional boxing debut at the Revesby Workers’ Club.

Given the risk is high and the reward is minimal, there appears little upside in Manly allowing one of its star players to trade punches in the middle of pre-season.

But for the man widely considered the fastest in rugby league, stepping into the ring against the unknown Kusitino Sireli on December 9 is about so much more than cash or cachet.

“Honestly, I thought I was going to get a chicken parmie and a beer after,” Saab quipped.

Saab was originally scheduled to fight - potentially against former Dragons team-mate Zac Lomax – on a card arranged by No Limit, the promoters overseeing the career of Tim Tszyu.

When the timing didn’t allow that to occur, the 23-year-old didn’t hesitate at the chance of boxing in front of a much smaller audience.

“Not being the most physical player I can be and should be sometimes, I just thought boxing [training] was aiding that a bit,” Saab said. “The weeks that I did the training, I was a bit more physical on the field. I thought by doing this, I’m putting myself in a really uncomfortable position. It’s not about money for me, it’s a local show.

“I’m not making A$20-A$30k, it’s about testing myself as a person, testing my character to see what I’m really made of. I want to see how it transfers to my footy season when it comes to being physical and contact, being aggressive. It’s just to test myself and improve.”

Boxing coach Hassan El-Achrafi, who is also working with Sea Eagles team-mates Josh Schuster and Josh Aloiai, has been honing Saab’s technique for the past two years. There’s a big difference between punching the pads and an opponent, but Manly coach Anthony Seibold didn’t hesitate in providing his blessing.

“I showed ‘Seibs’ I was on a card at Revesby and it didn’t change his mind at all,” said Saab, who is part of a fight card that includes former Samoan centre Joey Leilua.

“He was very happy for me to do it because he can see the effect it’s going to have on me, the positive impact. Of course there are going to be risks involved, but Seibs could see there is more good to come out of it than not, that it will help our footy team if I’m more physical.

“It’s all about my growth as a person. Even just training and sparring has brought out so much in me. I walk around differently, not like I’m arrogant, but just knowing I’ve been in those confrontations that you don’t get into every day as a normal person. It impacts you as a person, you’re just more confident. The whole fight is a reward for the work I’ve put in during the training camp and the sparring.”

Saab’s decision to box is all the more remarkable given that he was bullied at school. Well before he had filled out and grew to a two-metre giant, the Westfield Sports High graduate struggled with confidence and self-esteem. Now an established NRL player, he has no hesitation in taking on another physical challenge.

“I’m usually my hardest critic, so I don’t give myself much credit for the things I do,” he said.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Jason Saab scores a try against the Warriors last season, one of 51 in 69 games for the NRL club.

“I guess sometimes when I look from the outside in, if I could go back to that kid in school who was scared to walk around the school, scared someone would say something to him or of getting picked on, I never thought I’d be doing the things I’m doing now.

“It’s just God’s plan. I realise I’m doing it to show kids what they can make of themselves. I don’t just owe it to the younger version of me, I owe it to kids going through that stuff now.

“I’m just trying to be the best athlete and person I can. If that means taking opportunities to box and play rugby league and the like, then so be it.”

Having already scored 51 tries in 69 games, Saab hopes his cross-code challenge will result in him putting together his best season to date.

“I have really high expectations of myself this year,” he said. “I want to make the [State of] Origin squad. I’m going to shoot for the moon this year, I want to achieve everything that’s possible.”