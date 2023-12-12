Entire Wests Tigers rugby league board dismissed, effective immediately

Benji Marshall will be working under a new regime after a shareholders’ purge got rid of the board and the CEO resigned.

The entire Wests Tigers rugby league board has been dismissed effective immediately, with chief executive Justin Pascoe resigning from the club.

Barry O’Farrell will become the interim chairman, while Shane Richardson will become interim chief executive at the club where Kiwis legend Benji Marshall took over as coach last month.

The seismic changes at the joint venture follow an independent review into the governance of the club and a restructure officially endorsed by the club’s shareholders in a meeting on Monday night.

The review was ordered by the Holman Barnes Group, the controlling faction on the Tigers board, and while the changes are subject to legal approval, HBG chair Tony Andreacchio told News Corp that the changes were necessary after the club went 12 years without a finals appearance.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images Justin Pascoe, left, and Lee Hagipantelis are departing the Wests Tigers.

“We are determined to be successful for our members and fans and that process begins in the front office,” said Andreacchio, who thanked departing chairman Lee Hagipantelis and Pascoe for their service.

“Lee and Justin faced enormous challenges, but they have left a legacy which gives us a strong base for the future. But one thing is clear – this club is determined to provide the leadership required to be successful in the NRL.”

More to come