Sonny Bill Williams backs Kiwi NRL star Joey Manu's proposed rugby sabbatical

Roosters and Kiwis superstar Joey Manu is thought to be mulling a lucrative rugby sabbatical in Japan.

Cross-code star Sonny Bill Williams believes a seven-figure sabbatical in Japanese rugby could see the Roosters’ Kiwis star Joey Manu return as an even better player if the NRL approves a short-term switch.

A potential off-season stint in the 15-man game has been raised during Manu’s extension negotiations with the Roosters, who are confident they can keep him as a one-club player – with or without a rugby sojourn.

One option for Manu would be to play a season in Japan’s elite rugby union competition, where he could potentially earn more than A$1 million (NZ$1.08 million) playing up to 16 games from December until May when his current Roosters deal expires at the end of 2024.

Any return to the Roosters following that would require NRL approval of his next contract, a move the governing body has been reluctant to encourage with previous shifts to the rival code.

Previous administrations have knocked back the likes of Benji Marshall and Willie Mason exploring rugby guest stints to ensure the salary cap is enforced fairly.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Sonny Bill Williams was one of the most successful code-hoppers, winning titles in league and union..

NRL chief Andrew Abdo declined to comment on Thursday given details around any potential rugby move for Manu are yet to be raised with League Central.

Williams is one of few players to make a similar move to that being explored by Manu. He made a celebrated NRL comeback in 2013 after a A$1.2 million (NZ$1.3 million) stint with Panasonic Wild Knights.

A potentially short changeover in seasons could result in Manu playing the 2024 and half of the 2025 NRL campaign either side of a stint in Japan – making for 18 months of almost non-stop footy – but Williams holds little doubt that it could also be the making of him.

“When you’re an elite player like Joey is, that’s what you can do,” Williams said. “As long as it’s done respectfully, he deserves a chance to see what’s there for himself.

“I’m proud of him for stepping out there and doing his thing. When you have that talent, that talent deserves to be seen.

“And the beauty of Japanese rugby, and it shocked me, is how fast the game is.

“It’s a fast tempo and great skills. It’s like the Samurai movies where they train from dusk until dawn. These lads are at training two hours early working on their skills and finer details of the game to make up for the smaller size and different physicality.

“I think it’ll be good for Joey, and he’ll come back with a really enhanced skill level – that’s what I found from my time. It’ll be such a good experience for him, and stepping out of his comfort zone, that should be applauded.”

The Roosters have several moving pieces in their salary cap in the coming years and despite the Dragons being willing to offer about A$1.2 million (NZ$1.3 million) for Manu, the 27-year-old has expressed little interest in playing against Trent Robinson’s side.

As well as Manu, the Roosters have Angus Crichton, Daniel Tupou, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Luke Keary, Billy Smith and Terrell May on the open market.

While Tupou and Waerea-Hargreaves are expected to retire and Joseph Suaalii makes his own move to rugby, Keary is open to playing on in 2025. The club remains hopeful May will take up a two-year extension but face competition for the rising front-rower.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Talatau Amone has had his Dragons contract torn up for his role in a rooftop hammer attack on a tradie.

Talatau Amone’s contract officially torn up

Meanwhile, Dragons five-eighth Talatau Amone has formally accepted his NRL deregistration for his role in a rooftop hammer attack on a tradie in Wollongong.

Amone has had the final year of his contract worth, which is worth around A$500,000 (NZ539,000), torn up following the NRL’s notice to cancel his registration last week.

The 21-year-old was sentenced to a two-year intensive corrections order and 300 hours of community service in Wollongong Court last month.

It is unclear when or if the NRL would reconsider an attempt to return to the game by Amone in the future.