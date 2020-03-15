NRL: Warriors Peta Hiku and Patrick Herbert leave squad to support partners

Peta Hiku’s partner Lisa was due to give birth in the next two weeks.

Warriors player Peta Hiku - whose wife is expecting a baby - and recent dad Patrick Herbert are returning to New Zealand on Sunday while the rest of the NRL squad travels to the Gold Coast.

A Twitter message by Sydney Morning Herald senior sports writer Michael Chammas confirmed centre Hiku, whose wife Lisa is due in a fortnight, and wing Herbert, whose partner has just had a baby, had elected to fly home to be with their families after playing in the Warriors' 20-0 round one defeat in Newcastle.

LATEST: Warriors players Peta Hiku and Patrick Herbert will return to NZ today. Hiku’s wife is heavily pregnant and Herbert’s partner just had a baby.



Rest of the Warriors flying up to the Gold Coast later today to set up camp.



Some Warriors players' partners are frustrated by the NRL's decision to play on and base the Kiwi side on Australia's Gold Coast in the wake of the New Zealand Government's travel restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Partners Stuff spoke with were "highly stressed" and confused by the call the club had made in conjunction with the NRL, after the competition was thrown into chaos by the coronavirus.

GETTY IMAGES Adam Blair is one of many players with a young family back in New Zealand.

No side will be more affected than the Warriors who, following the defeat to the Newcastle Knights, were blind-sided by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's declaration that anyone travelling to New Zealand must self-isolate for 14 days.

As a result, the NRL has advised that the club will remain in Australia until such a time as the travel measures are lifted.

They will set up camp at Kingscliff, near the Gold Coast.

Staying in Australia will throw a massive spanner in the works for the Warriors, but not just in regards to their on-field preparations.

Being forced to remain away from their young families will be a huge struggle for many of the players. Of the 17 that took the field on Saturday, half are fathers.

I would cry!! I have two kids, no family studying my post grad uni and work I have exams, intensives and classes that are completely worked around Adam schedule — Jess Blair (@Jesblair) March 14, 2020

As tough as the distance will be on the players, the effects will undoubtedly be felt by their families whose day-to-day lives are structured around the players schedules.

On Sunday, Stuff spoke with some family members, who did not wish to be named, but confirmed the situation was causing plenty of stress back home while they sit by the phone waiting on more information.

Earlier, Adam Blair's partner Jess Blair took to Twitter to express her frustrations with the developing situation.

"I would cry," she said.

"I have two kids, no family [in New Zealand], studying my post grad at university, work and classes that are completely worked around Adam's schedule."

It's a shared feeling among the families of many players.

After the Newcastle match, Warriors coach Stephen Kearney reiterated staying on in Australia was not the club's preferred position.

"But look, we have a responsibility to keep things on track," he said.

"We are also very focused on getting the best outcome for the players and their families [and there are] some players with very young children, just born in recent weeks."

On Sunday Super Rugby joined the NBA, MLB, NCAA and a host of other sports organisations around the world and suspended play until such a time as the outbreak can be contained.

But the NRL seems determined to play on, something some partners felt showed a clear lack of care to the players and their families.