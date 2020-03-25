Coronavirus: Warriors staff go on leave as CEO Cameron George looks to secure club's future

Warriors CEO Cameron George speaking to media about what the new Covid-19 updates mean for the NRL team.

The Warriors have closed up shop with the staff all taking leave as the NRL club hunkers down for the next four weeks.

There was an eerie feeling around Mt Smart Stadium on Wednesday as the Warriors prepared for the four-week shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

But as this takes place, Warriors CEO Cameron George has to ensure the club is still afloat when this is all over.

Cameron George has been working through a number of scenarios for the Warriors to get through this situation.

"The players are home, they're in isolation following all protocols that have been provided to them," George said.

"They have been reunited with their families and we've just shut the office, so it's quite a surreal feeling.

"All the staff are on leave this week, a couple of us have hung around, because there's a lot to work through.

The warriors have now returned home after the NRL season was suspended a few days after they lost their match against the Canberra Raiders.

"Now we're like everyone else. We have to go through what we go through to come out the other end."

No one knows when the NRL will return to action or if the lockdown in New Zealand lasts more than four weeks, which makes things hard for George, as well as the club's chairman Rob Croot and owner Mark Robinson.

"I'm working through a number of different scenarios," George said.

"It's very sad and hard for everyone at the moment and I'm doing my absolute best to protect people and their families as best I can."

If the Warriors were still jointly owned by the Carlaw Heritage Trust through Auckland Rugby League, or if the trust had bought the club outright last year, the chances of getting through this would have been greatly reduced, as it would have put huge financial pressure on the Trust and the Auckland clubs.

But with Croot and Robinson from Autex Industries involved decision making during these tough times is more straight forward.

"They have been unbelievably supportive of everyone," George said of Croot and Robinson.

"They've always been available and haven't wavered with their support.

Media were keeping their distance from Warriors CEO Cameron George this week.

"They've got their own challenges with Autex and have had so much on, but we're working through a number of scenarios that are difficult for everyone.

"But we've got to be sensible, realistic and at all times try to do the best we can for people and their families."

All 16 NRL clubs will find it tough to get through the competition being suspended and Australian media have suggested that the three clubs in the greatest danger of going bust are the Warriors, Titans and Sea Eagles.

The Warriors will look for government support, along with other New Zealand sporting organisations, and George says it's not surprising that people on the other side of the Tasman are talking up the Warriors' danger of going bust.

"That's always a convenient statement," he said.

"Whenever there is pressure on, they go straight for the Titans and Warriors.

"It doesn't worry me and I know what we're doing."

Instead of the Warriors and Titans being at the greatest risk, it's clubs like the Bulldogs, Eels, Panthers, Sharks and Wests Tigers who are under the biggest danger, because they're supported by their leagues clubs, rather than private backers.

They have never had to deal with any financial burden, because they've been able to rely on the leagues clubs to bail them out and willing to throw more money at their NRL team to make them successful.

But clubs like the Warriors, Titans, Storm and others live and die on spectators coming to games, merchandise sales and other incomes.

Croot and Robinson, who successfully run a global business, have dealt with tough times in the past, although admittedly nothing as big as this and it's similar for the Titans owners Darryl Kelly and Rebecca Frizelle.

But now the leagues clubs are shut, the revenue streams for those clubs will run dry.

For those leagues clubs, they also need to worry about how they deal with all of their other staff as well as the NRL team during this time.

So when adversity strikes the Titans and Warriors are in a better position to get through this than the likes of the Panthers or Bulldogs.