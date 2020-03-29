NRL: Eleven off-contract Warriors left in limbo with season suspended

Warriors CEO Cameron George speaking to media about what the new Covid-19 updates mean for the NRL team.

The Warriors have 11 players off contract at the end of 2020 and if the coronavirus pandemic means there's no more football to be played this year, the club will be in a tricky situation.

The NRL officially suspended its season on Monday following advice from a pandemic expert who said the game could no longer guarantee the safety of its players.

On Tuesday the Warriors arrived home to a changed New Zealand.

And while they're currently trying to adjust to life in a lock down like the rest of the country, those without a deal for next year will be wary of what no more rugby league could mean for them.

The NRL has set a tentative return to play timeline for June or July - with the latest possible start being in early September.

For many Warriors the 2020 season is their final audition to remain at the club long term.

Lachlan Burr, Gerard Beale, Jackson Frei, Blake Green, Peta Hiku, Patrick Herbet, Adam Keighran, Taane Milne, Isaiah Papali'i, Leivaha Pulu and Nate Roache are all off contract.

Adam Blair has an option in his favour for 2021.

HANNAH PETERS/GETTY IMAGES Lachlan Burr is hoping to stay at the Warriors beyond 2020.

Players like Beale and Roache were on the road to recovering from injury and didn't even manage to feature in rounds one or two.

Roache has had a horror run with injury, managing just 26 games since 2016.

The club also signed Wayde Egan as additional cover at Roache's preferred position of hooker.

For others like Burr and Pulu, the Warriors provided a "lifeline" when other clubs would not. And both men are hoping to stick around.

STUFF All 12 Warriors players without a deal after 2020.

"I'd be lying if I said getting a new contract wasn't on my mind, but for me it's just about putting my best foot forward and enjoying what I am doing," Pulu told NRL.com.

"It's head down arse up now, I just need to show my worth in every way. I have worked a normal job before and I'd rather do this.

"I'm backing my ability."

MATT KING/GETTY IMAGES Gerard Beale suffered a horrific split kneecap in 2019, and is yet to return to play for the Warriors.

While Pulu has struggled to break into the game-day 17, Burr has become a staple of the Warriors pack since coming across from the Bulldogs.

And speaking to NRL.com the 27-year-old said he was hoping to stay put in Auckland for some time yet.

"The Warriors gave me an opportunity, a lifeline, and if they want to keep me around I'll be quite happy to stay," Burr said.

"I wasn't expecting to play as many games as I did last year, but now that I have got the taste for it I'm enjoying it.

Hannah Peters/GettyImages Nathaniel Roache has managed just 26 games since 2016

"It's a good bunch of boys here, and I like what Stephen (Kearney) is doing with the team."

The playing group will also be sweating on news about how much the covid-19 crisis will affect their pay packets.

League officials on Wednesday began discussions with the players' union to determine the impact the season's enforced suspension on player salaries.

A decision was expected by Friday.