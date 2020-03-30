Coronavirus: Konrad Hurrell's hilarious would-be DJ act amid Covid-19 shutdown

Super League star Konrad Hurrell is, like most sports stars around the world, flush with spare time as professional competitions all over the globe shut down due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The former Warrior, now plying his trade in the English Super League for the Leeds Rhinos, has taken on the alter ego of "DJ BigDawg" in a hilarious video posted to social media.

Hurrell, who also represents Tonga in the international game, has performed a would-be DJ act in his own quarantine house party.

Complete with chocolate bars, coffee pods, dinner plates and a can of drink as props, Hurrell brought a smile to many faces with his humorous performance.

The video has been viewed more than 33,000 times in a matter of hours since Hurrell posted it to his Twitter account.

Castleford Tigers star Peter Mata'utia chimed in to ask Hurrell how much for tickets to his show?

"It's free stand outside the window, social distance," Hurrell replied.

It has been almost two weeks since the Super League suspended its season until April at the earliest because of Coronavirus.