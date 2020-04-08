NRL prison: Players and staff to endure 14-day solitary confinement under bubble plan

The NRL has been in contact with the New Zealand government to ensure the Warriors can travel to Australia.

The Warriors are likely to be given government exemptions to play in a new-look NRL season, but they may be away from family for up to four months.

NRL players and staff will be forced to endure prison-like treatment and complete a 14-day solitary confinement program as part of strict biosecurity measures in the innovation committee's "bubble" proposal.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Warriors CEO Cameron George speaking to media about what the new Covid-19 updates mean for the NRL team.

Expert advice to enforce mandatory lockdown protocols that prohibit players and coaching staff from leaving hotel rooms threatens to end the season before it even returns, with players set to decide whether they are willing to abide by the non-negotiable safety measures.

Sources close to discussions have also told The Sydney Morning Herald:

The Warriors are expected to be granted exemptions from the New Zealand and Australian governments to travel across the Tasman.

The attorney-general has given the NRL assurances it will be allowed to gather and take part in training and games.

A western Sydney bubble community is the most likely proposal to be endorsed, ending chances of a Queensland conference.

Families are unlikely to be able to visit players and staff during their time in the bubble, which could last three to four months.

The NRL will approach broadcasters with midweek game options to reduce the length of the season, potentially opening the door for a match each night of the week.

The Wayne Pearce-led NRL innovation committee - which also includes the NRL's Andrew Abdo, Graham Annesley and Liz Deegan, as well as Roosters coach Trent Robinson, Raiders chief Don Furner, RLPA boss Clint Newton and former deputy premier Troy Grant - will meet on Thursday, when plans to restart the season as early as May 28 will be escalated.

The NRL committee will be told a staged lockdown program will need to be enforced for 14 days, isolating each player and staff member in a room with food to be delivered to their door and exercise equipment available in their room.

At the end of the 14 days, players will be allowed to walk around a blocked-off area to train and exercise.

There is also strong consideration being given to opening the confinement program with State of Origin squads. Clubs would then enter isolation in scattered periods, if the NRL decides to launch its return with the showpiece event.

The Sydney Olympic Park precinct is one of two western Sydney bubbles the NRL will consider on Thursday, with both venues close to testing and result labs needed for COVID-19 readings.

The NRL has also been in contact with the New Zealand government, receiving assurances the players and staff would be allowed to leave the country. However, no guarantees were given in regards to returning home due to the uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rugby League Players Association is expected to be briefed in regards to the biosecurity advice on Wednesday.

The other major hurdle remains convincing broadcast partners Fox Sports and Channel Nine.

The NRL will meet both parties to discuss how a 13- or 14-game regular season could work, including gauging an appetite for more midweek games that will fast track the duration of the season to allow players to return home sooner than they would playing once a week.