Warriors wait on exemption to enter Australia in crucial week for NRL

The Warriors need a travel exemption from the Australian government to enter the country.

The NRL is forging ahead with plans to re-launch the season on May 28, despite Todd Greenberg's departure as chief executive, as the Warriors wait for clearance to travel to Australia.

Following months of speculation about his future, Greenberg resigned with immediate effect on Monday, leaving Andrew Abdo to step in as acting CEO alongside Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'landys, who has been at the forefront of the NRL's resumption efforts.

1 NEWS Sports Minister Grant Robertson says even if professional athletes are involved, Kiwis' health and safety comes first.

It already shaped as a crucial week for the game with a series of meetings scheduled that could determine the structure of the revamped season.

Meetings with broadcasters are expected to resume on Tuesday, with the ARL Commission also set to convene. The Project Apollo innovations committee is then scheduled to sit down on Wednesday to finalise the competition format on the advice of the broadcasters and commission.

The clubs are expected to be updated that night, where it is also hoped they will receive details on player remuneration and club funding models.

There are a number of issues that relate specifically to the Warriors, such as how long they are expected to be across the Tasman, where the squad will be based, whether they can train in isolation and if their families will be able to join them.

Todd Greenberg stood down as NRL CEO on Monday.

However, with the Australian government implementing strict border controls, the most immediate concern for the Kiwi club is securing an exemption to enter the country, which could require yet more patience from players and staff.

"The biggest issue for us is we don't know if we're allowed to get into the country. Everyone's talking about this and that but there's a slightly bigger issue here," Warriors chief executive Cameron George told Stuff.

"I don't know if that's going to take a day, two, three, four or five. But we're a bit clearer on what the next few days looks like process-wise, that might give everyone an opportunity to know by Thursday what the season's starting to shape up as."

The Warriors players are committed to doing what's best for the competition but, while the travel exemption remains the priority, such information is vital before they decide to head to Australia.

They may have to be based across the Tasman for up to six months but George said not one player has ruled themselves out of contention as yet and praised the group for sticking together during such a trying process.

"There's been a real collective approach and until I get that vital information - which the whole code's waiting on - that's exactly when they'll be able to sleep that night and go, 'ok, this is what it is'," George said.

"There's a lot more engagement with the NRL and a lot more clarity on the process to getting where we want to go.

"If you were a staff member or a player you'd be asking all those valid questions and at the moment, like everyone else, we've just got to go through the process, which takes a fair bit of steel-mindedness and patience."

Should the Warriors be granted an exemption to fly into Australia, they face a two-week isolation period upon arrival.

However, the NRL is working with Australian authorities to allow them to train in isolation, with the NSW far-north coast town of Lennox Head mentioned as a possible location.

In a positive development on Monday, NSW deputy premier John Barilaro confirmed he is considering allowing non NSW-based teams to be housed in regional sports centres across the state.

But that will be subject to advice from health experts.

"Of course the message to the regions right now and to everybody is to not travel to regional and rural NSW - that's to protect the community," Barilaro said.

"But in a contained environment using enclosed and closed facilities like our sport and recreation centres, you have an ability to manage the risk and that's what we're talking about."

