Angry phone hook up with Warriors reportedly sealed NRL boss Todd Greenberg's fate

A phone hook-up involving NRL management and the Warriors may have led to the sudden departure of Todd Greenberg as the league's chief executive, according to a report.

After four years at the helm, Greenberg announced on Monday that he and the Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) had "mutually agreed" to part ways.

However, Fox Sports journalist Paul Kent claims Greenberg's hand was forced due to a lack of faith from ARLC chairman Peter V'landys as the game battles to get through the coronavirus pandemic.

"The commission had lost all confidence in Todd to do the job," Kent told Fox League Live.

"He jumped before he was pushed. He was on the way out. Todd was days away I believe from being sacked at the start of the season.

"Then the coronavirus pandemic hit and he got a stay of execution.

MARK EVANS/GETTY IMAGES ARLC chairman Peter V'landys had reportedly lost faith in Todd Greenberg.

"What pressed the urgent button in the last week was Peter V'landys was sick of being blindsided by failures at NRL headquarters."

One of those occasions came last week, according to Kent, after the Warriors grew frustrated at a lack of answers coming from NRL head office about their involvement in the revised NRL season.

That may have been the final straw as it reportedly resulted in a phone call with V'landys, Greenberg and Warriors chief executive Cameron George where a fed up V'landys called out Greenberg for failing to take action.

"In the phone hook up V'landys lambasted Greenberg and said Todd why haven't you done this? Why haven't you sorted it out," Kent said on Fox League Live.

"There were a lot of things like that where clubs who had long ago lost faith. You only have to read numerous quotes from club CEOs in the past few weeks where they haven't been getting sufficient answers or any answers in some cases.

"They have been going over Greenberg's head straight to V'landys who has been fixing the problem for them."

Despite Greenberg's departure, the NRL are forging ahead with plans to re-launch the season on May 28.

The Warriors are still waiting for a number of details to be confirmed before committing to take part in the competition, most importantly securing an exemption from the Australian government to enter the country.